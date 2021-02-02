The January transfer window in Europe- the melting pot of world football- ended on Monday, February 1, 2021.

As it is standard for every Deadline Day, a slew of last-minute moves happened with a host of Nigerian players also involved.

The biggest of them all is Super Eagles striker Josh Maja who joined Premier League side Fulham on loan from French side Bordeaux.

Maja is a talented footballer, an athletically well-built striker who uses both feet well. He has the pace to disturb opposition defence and quite a good striker of the ball.

Playing for Bordeaux, especially this season, he had some fine performances although his numbers have not been great.

That's something he has to work on at Fulham who needs numbers as they fight to avoid the drop.

He managed just two goals in 17 league appearances for Bordeaux before his loan move to Fulham.

"I'm very pleased with the signing of Josh [Maja]. He's young with big potential and he's a good finisher," Fulham boss Scott Parker said about the signing.

Born and brought up in London, the 22-year-old has been keen to return to the Premier League since he left Sunderland in 2019.

In Spain

In search of regular playing time, Super Eagles midfielder Ramon Azeez has left La Liga side, Granada, to join Second Division Spanish Side, Cartagena on loan.

Azeez played in just two league games in the 2020/2021 season for Granada and played another two games for them in the Copa del Rey.

Other moves

Before deadline day, there were a host of other Nigerian players that switched clubs.

Former Golden Eaglets star Kelechi Nwakali has left La Liga side SD Huesca to join second division side AD Alcorcón on loan till the end of the season. The move is interesting; as at the time of his transfer, SD Huesca are the bottom team in La Liga and the same for AD Alcorcon in the Spanish second division.