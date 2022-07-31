Strasbourg thrash Liverpool at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's men end pre-season with a loss

Joba Ogunwale
The Reds won the Community Shield on Saturday, but their second-string side suffered an embarrassing loss at home on Sunday.

Liverpool ended their pre-season with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday night. Liverpool had won the season curtain raiser a day earlier by beating Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield.

As a result, all the players that played in the game at the King Power Stadium, with the exception of James Milner, were not in the squad for the clash against Strasbourg.

This gave youngsters and fringe players a chance to impress Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp. However, the players failed to take the opportunity as Strasbourg silenced the Anfield crowd.

The French side got off to a strong start as they took an early lead in the fourth minute through Adrien Thomasson.

Although Liverpool tried to respond through Fabio Carvalho, his shot could only find the side-netting. It was a miss he would later regret as Strasbourg doubled their advantage in the 14th minute, courtesy of a strike from Habib Diallo.

Seven minutes later, it became three as Thomasson got his second of the game. It was a scoreline no one saw coming as the French side went into half-time with a three-goal lead.

The second half resumed with Liverpool trying to get back into the game, but despite the pressure they applied, Strasbourg held on for a famous 3-0 victory. Jurgen Klopp's men will now turn attention to their Premier League opener against Fulham this weekend.

