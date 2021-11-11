RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Invincibles, Centurions: Five impressive records Gerrard set as Rangers manager

As Rangers boss, Gerrard set a host of records on his way to winning the Scottish Premiership

Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the latest manager in the English Premier League, taking up the vacant managerial seat at Aston Villa.

The Liverpool legend returns to England after an illustrious playing career where, despite never winning the League title, he won the UEFA Champions League (2005), the FA Cup (2001 & 2006), along with a slew of individual awards. He is generally regarded as one of the best players of his generation.

After hanging up his playing boots in 2016, Gerrard went straight into management, taking up the role of a youth coach at Liverpool from January 2017 till May 2018. His big managerial break came in Scotland when he won the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership, leading Glasgow Rangers to their first league triumph in ten years and shattering numerous records along the way.

As Gerrard takes up the managerial role at Aston Villa, we'll look at some of the amazing records he set en route to winning the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard led the Rangers team to an undefeated league season en route to winning the title. The Gers won 32 league games and recorded only six draws during the 2020/21 season. They became only the third team in Scottish history to achieve this feat.

Rangers amassed 102 points on their way to winning the title. This is a club record for the 55-time Scottish Champions.

Gerrard's league triumph was built on a solid defence, with his team conceding only 13 goals in 38 league matches. This feat eclipsed Chelsea's former British record of just 15 goals conceded during the 2004/05 English Premier League season.

Rangers' 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on the final day of the season meant Gerrard oversaw an impressive 26th shutout in 38 league games during the 2020/21 season. It also secured another piece of Scottish history as the highest number of clean sheets in a league season.

Rangers' 2021 triumph meant more to the Rangers fans because of the way Gerrard's side dominated their greatest rivals Celtic en route to success. The Gers won the league by a 25-point margin ahead of Celtic - their biggest points gap ever.

Gerrard also led his side to back-to-back victories over Celtic, winning 2-0 away and 1-0 at home. Rangers capped off an impressive season by posting a 100 per cent record at their home ground, the Ibrox Stadium.

Gerrard has big shoes to fill at Aston Villa in the aftermath of Dean Smith's dismissal. However, if the Reds legend was to attain only a third of these achievements in his first season at Aston Villa, it would undoubtedly prove a shrewd decision by the Villa board.

