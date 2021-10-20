Stephen Odey : The Rebirth Of Nigerian Goal Poacher

His latest strike came in the 2-1 comeback victory over OB Odense FC on Sunday evening and the win was enough to lift Randers FC to fourth position on the league standing — seven points behind leaders Midtjylland.

For Stephen Odey , the performance was his best since leaving FC Zurich in 2019 and it successfully banished the ghost of his torrid time at Genk.

After the game, Randers FC gaffer Thomas Thomasberg praised the impact of the striker on his side so far and described him as one of the best finishers in the division at the moment.

Under Thomas Thomasberg, the Odey is looking like his old self again and it is safe to say the Danish manager is behind all the good things that has been happening to the striker at the moment.

Odey appears quicker now, perhaps even stronger. He is intelligent on and off the pitch, a team player, whose link-up play and creativity has developed too, but these are down to the coaching methods of the Manager.

Against OB Odense, the coach paired Stephen Odey with Tosin Kehinde and Vito. The striker showed his speed as he sprinted past OB's defense, before beating the goalkeeper to score his side's equalizer.

In the build up to the second goal, The Former MFM FC star also proved he's more than a goal scorer as he held off his marker with ease, before laying the pass for Vito to score the winner.

Odey has always been a target man all his career , but his awareness in these situations, his decision-making in the final third, shows he's gradually becoming a complete striker under Thomasberg.

Now that he has found his form under, The Nigerian international will, be hoping to continue his resurgence when Randers play their next game in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

---

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

----