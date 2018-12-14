Stephen Odey scores in Europa League for Zurich against Ludogorets

news

FC Zurich striker Stephen Odey scored again in the Europa League as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday, December 13.

The 20-year-old forward has been in sensational form for Zurich this season and again found the back of the net in the Europa League.

Ludogorets vs FC Zurich

Zurich had already sealed qualification to the knockout stage before the encounter against Ludogorets.

Zurich started the game on the front foot and Odey put the away side in front when he converted a ball to him through by Benjamin Kololli in the 21st minute.

Stephen Odey

The lead by Zuruich however did not last till halftime as Jakub Swierczok equalised for Ludogorets just before the break.

The game ended in a draw as both sides failed to break down each others defenses in the second half.

Ludogorets vs Zurich

The result meant that Zurich finished second place in the group behind German Budesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen.

Odey has been a top performer this season for Zurich and has insisted that he is ready to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a competitive outing.

He is expected to return to action when Zurich face Lugano in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, December 16.