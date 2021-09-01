RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey joins Randers FC in Denmark on loan from Genk

Steve Dede

The former MFM FC striker will play in Denmark this season.

Stephen Odey has moved to Denmark in his next career move (Instagram/Randers FC)
Stephen Odey has moved to Denmark in his next career move (Instagram/Randers FC)

Since his exploits with MFM FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) earned him a move abroad, striker Stephen Odey has played in three countries.

He moved to Switzerland straight from Nigeria to play for Zurich, where he was decent enough to attract the interest of Belgian side Genk, who signed him on a five-year deal in 2019.

He struggled in Belgium, although he did manage to score a Champions League goal against then-reigning champions Liverpool.

Stephen Odey spent just one season at Genk and has been on loan from the club since then (Stephen Odey/Instagram)
Stephen Odey spent just one season at Genk and has been on loan from the club since then (Stephen Odey/Instagram) Instagram

Without a goal in the league in just 11 appearances, he went on a loan stint in the French second division with Amiens, where he managed six goals in 28 appearances.

In the next move of his career, he has moved to Denmark to play for Randers FC on a loan deal from Genk.

The deal includes an option-to-buy at the end of the season

It is an incredibly exciting development that Randers FC is working on, and I look forward to helping the team in a close and exciting match program,” Odey told the club’s website.

I have only heard good things about the club and I hope I can quickly contribute goals and assists so we can make the fans even more proud of the team."

Randers FC’s Sports and Commercial Director Søren Pedersen described the Nigerian as “an exciting player who is fast, good in the man-man game and is also a skilled finisher”.

Steve Dede

