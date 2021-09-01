He moved to Switzerland straight from Nigeria to play for Zurich, where he was decent enough to attract the interest of Belgian side Genk, who signed him on a five-year deal in 2019.

He struggled in Belgium, although he did manage to score a Champions League goal against then-reigning champions Liverpool.

Without a goal in the league in just 11 appearances, he went on a loan stint in the French second division with Amiens, where he managed six goals in 28 appearances.

In the next move of his career, he has moved to Denmark to play for Randers FC on a loan deal from Genk.

The deal includes an option-to-buy at the end of the season

“It is an incredibly exciting development that Randers FC is working on, and I look forward to helping the team in a close and exciting match program,” Odey told the club’s website.

”I have only heard good things about the club and I hope I can quickly contribute goals and assists so we can make the fans even more proud of the team."