Stephen Odey was on target for the third time this season in the Europa Conference League but it wasn't enough to save Randers FC in the competition.
Stephen Odey's goal not enough to save Randers against clinical Leicester City
Odey scored his third (3) goal in the Europa Conference League against Leicester City
Randers suffered a 1-3 defeat to Leicester City at home in the Conference League round of 32 second leg tie.
The Danish side crashed out of the competition after a 7-2 loss on aggregate, having lost the first leg in England 4-1 last week.
Harvey Barnes opened the scoring in the first half, after he was put through on goal by Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi.
James Maddison made it 0-2 in the 70th minute before adding a third to make it 0-3 thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho pass four minutes later.
Odey, who had an earlier chance denied by an excellent save from Leicester City goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, finally got his goal when he pulled one back sic minutes from time.
The goal was Odey's third for Randers in the Conference League but it turned out to be nothing but a consolation as they crashed out 7-2 on aggregate.
More from category
-
FIFA suspends Kenya, Zimbabwe over government interference in FKF, ZIFA
-
'E no suppose beta for una' - Nigerians react as Sevilla destroys betting tickets after 2nd leg loss against Dinamo Zagreb
-
Stephen Odey's goal not enough to save Randers against clinical Leicester City