Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Izuchukwu Akawor
The stakes are very high in this historic game slated for the magnificent Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar tonight.

Stephanie Frappart has every reason to wear a smile today. PanoramiC
Costa Rica blew Group E wide open after a hard-fought victory over Japan in the second round of matches.

Los Ticos manager, Fernando Suarez believes his team can still dream of making it into the knockout stage from the group despite facing a bulwark in the decisive third game.

Costa Rican players celebrate their win against Japan
Four-time former champions Germany stand between the Costa Ricans and glory, with Die Mannschaft hoping to avert a disastrous outing in Qatar.

The Europeans find themselves in a precarious situation after taking just a point from six, with that point coming in the last game against leaders La Roja of Spain.

A trademark NICLAS FULLKRUG goal ensured Germany will fight to the end.
It was a decisive draw that ensured Germany kept hope alive ahead of tonight's crucial battle against the highly motivated Costa Ricans.

Ahead of that encounter, here are three (3) things for you to look forward to as curtains draw on Group E.

When Germany and Costa Rica step on the pitch at the Al Bayt Stadium later tonight, they will be led out by the centre referee, Stephanie Frappart.

Frappart will become the first woman to officiate a game at a FIFA Men's World Cup when she takes charge of the game.

Portugal vs Ghana assistant referee Stephanie Frappart of France and Karen Janett Diaz of Mexico during the game Portugal vs Ghana, corresponding to Group H of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at 974 Stadium on November 24, 2022.
The 38-year-old isn't new to the big occasions as she boasts experience in the Champions League and European World Cup qualifiers.

Frappart has also officiated in the 2022 Coupe de France final and the 2019 women's World Cup final.

Stephanie Frappart, the woman for the big occasions.
She was also the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup qualifying match in March 2021 between the Netherlands and Latvia.

While Frappart makes history as the first woman to take charge of a men's game at the FIFA World Cup, she won't be doing so alone.

The French woman, who has already acted as the official in Qatar 2022, will be assisted by two other colleagues on the pitch.

Brazil's Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico will join Frappart to form an all-women officiating team, which will see them become the first-ever in a men's World Cup.

Also, Kathryn Nesbitt will serve as the offside specialist among the VAR team to complete the historic team.

Los Ticos of Costa Rica have earned the right to dream on.
With so much at stake, Qatar 2022 could see another upset later at night when Costa Rica and Germany go head-to-head.

Saudi Arabia produced the first shock of the tournament before Morocco taught Belgium some footballing lessons in a shock 2-0 win.

Germany must do the talking on the pitch later today when they face Costa Rica.
Tonight, Costa Rica could become the latest to shock a pre-tournament favourite if they manage to hold Germany to a draw or even pick up a win.

Los Ticos need at least a draw, provided leaders Spain does them a favour by taking three points from Japan.

Die Mannschaft find themselves in a situation where it is a victory or nothing and this could play into the hands of the Costa Ricans.

But whatever the case, the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar is the place to be tonight on Day 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

