He beat Lionel Messi who is perceived to be the player with the most successful dribbles in the world.

The Ghanaian has completed 81.8% of successful spills this course with the red and white elastic, while Messi has reached 'only' up to 67.3%.

The Barcelona ace is lying 4th on the list of players with the most successful dribbles, with his teammates Frenkie De Jong, just lying below him.

It is a big surprise that Lionel Messi is not in the top three best dribblers in the La Liga based on a compilation by Opta, which tracks accurate data on players.

Lionel Messi's inability to make the top three could be attributed to his age- the Argentine has turned 32 and that has affected his speed and his ability to outwit opponents.

Thomas Partey 26 has established himself as one of the best players in the La Liga this season and his performance has attracted offers from several clubs with Arsenal leading the race for his signature.

However, it has been reported that Atletico Madrid has offered him a new deal which will see the Ghanaian receive 130,000 euros to double his wages at the club.