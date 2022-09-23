Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Osimhen has scored two goals and provided one assist for Napoli this season, but he could have scored more. According to stats, Osimhen has missed more big chances than any other player in the Italian Serie A this season.

The Super Eagles star has missed seven big chances in five league games this season. This is two more than Tammy Abraham and three more than Paulo Dybala, who both sit in second and third, respectively.

Osimhen started the season well, scoring in his first two league games against Hellas Verona and Monza. Since then, Osimhen has fired blanks in three league games.

He also missed a penalty in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Champions League. However, he is currently injured after picking up a hamstring injury in the same match.

The injury has ruled him out of Napoli's last three matches, while he will also miss Nigeria's international's friendly match against Algeria on Tuesday.

The Neapolitans have fared well in Osimhen's absence, winning all of their games, with Giovanni Simeone slotting in well for the Nigerian international.