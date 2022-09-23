Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international has scored two goals this season, but he has not been effective.

Victor Osimhen has missed more big chances than any other layer in the Italian Serie A season
Victor Osimhen has missed more big chances than any other layer in the Italian Serie A season

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen may be one of the leading strikers in the Italian Serie A, but he has not shown it yet this season.

Recommended articles

Osimhen has scored two goals and provided one assist for Napoli this season, but he could have scored more. According to stats, Osimhen has missed more big chances than any other player in the Italian Serie A this season.

The Super Eagles star has missed seven big chances in five league games this season. This is two more than Tammy Abraham and three more than Paulo Dybala, who both sit in second and third, respectively.

Osimhen started the season well, scoring in his first two league games against Hellas Verona and Monza. Since then, Osimhen has fired blanks in three league games.

He also missed a penalty in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Champions League. However, he is currently injured after picking up a hamstring injury in the same match.

The injury has ruled him out of Napoli's last three matches, while he will also miss Nigeria's international's friendly match against Algeria on Tuesday.

The Neapolitans have fared well in Osimhen's absence, winning all of their games, with Giovanni Simeone slotting in well for the Nigerian international.

However, Osimhen will be eager to return to Napoli's squad. The Super Eagles star is expected after the international break for the Champions League game against Ajax.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Bukayo Saka scoops England Men’s Player of the Year award

Bukayo Saka scoops England Men’s Player of the Year award

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Dear Roger Federer, thank you for everything

Dear Roger Federer, thank you for everything

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets new job

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Super Eagles coach has called up three players to replace his injured stars

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze