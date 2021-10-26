Statistics show Super Eagles not missing Odion Ighalo

Amaju Pinnick said, he thinks his experience is needed in Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles attack ahead of the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

However, the questions is : Are the Super Eagles really missing Odion Ighalo?.

Ighalo's replacement is Victor Osimhen, So, Let’s take a closer look at how Victor Osimhen have fared since replacing Odion Ighalo :

The answer to the question, above, is simple and straightforward. The Super Eagles are not missing Odion Ighalo because Victor Osimhen as successfully replaced him.

Since the Napoli striker became the undisputed number one, he has scored eight goals in 16 appearances for the three time African champions.

Five of the goals came in the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, two came at the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, he scored another one in an international friendly game.

Osimhen has shouldered the goal scoring burden perfectly, and he has been the focal point of the attack for three years.

Coincidentally, The 22-year-old's eight goals is the half of number Ighalo scored in 35 matches, during his four years stint with the Super Eagles.

Aside National Team record, Victor Osimhen is in good form in one of European top 5 League, in Italian Seria A, while Ighalo is enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia Premier League.

Ighalo has enjoyed his time and reign as Super Eagles striker with no threats from anyone. He was favored ahead of Simy Nwankwo, Henry Onyekuru, and Paul Onuachu.

Now that he decided to quit, then I don't see why Pinnick and Gernot Rohr should be begging him to come back, after everything Osimhen has done.

Seyi Alao is a football writer and pundit. He has worked with brands like brila.net, Footballlive.ng, it'sagoal.com, Opera News and Ogun State Television. Follow him on Twitter @Seyialao

