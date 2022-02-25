Interesting stats from the latest round of Conference League games

Here are some interesting stats from this round of games.

Fast Foxes

AFP

Leicester City beat Randers 3-1 to advance to the round of 16 7-2 on aggregate but there was something noteworthy about their first goal.

Harvey Barnes converted just one minute and 40 seconds into the game, making it the second-fastest goal in the Europa Conference League this season, behind Ferdy Druijf who scored for Rapid Vienna after just 33 seconds against Vitesse.

The goal which was assisted by Nigerian star Ndidi automatically becomes the second-fastest goal in Conference League history as the competition is still only in its inaugural edition.

Celtic curse

IMAGO / PA Images

Celtic lost 2-0 in Norway to Bodo Glimt which means they have now crashed out of the UEFA Europa Conference League by losing 5-1 on aggregate.

This playoff tie is the eighth consecutive knockout game Celtic have lost in European competitions. The last time Celtic won a knockout game in Europe was the UEFA Cup round of 16 tie against Barcelona in 2004 which ended 1-0 on aggregate in their favour.

They went on to lose the quarterfinal 3-1 on aggregate to Villareal which was the start of nine knockout games losing streak which they are now on.

Excluding playoffs/qualifying games, Celtic have lost one knockout game in the UEFA Cup, four in the Europa League, three in the Champions League and now one in the newly-formed Conference League.

One thing is certain, no matter what competition it is, Celtic will find a way to lose a European knockout game.

Merciless Marseille

AFP

Marseille followed a 3-1 win at the Velodrome with a 3-0 win away at Qarabag to ease into the next round 6-1 on aggregate in what was an impressive display.

That was the first time Marseille have managed to score at least six goals in a two-legged European knockout fixture since 2010.