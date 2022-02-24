STAT ATTACK

Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw, here are some interesting stats from the game.

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United
Atletico Madrid were on the wrong end of a late Manchester United goal by Anthony Elanga to end the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in a 1-1 draw.

The home team led for most of the game after Joao Felix had put them in front after just seven minutes. Here are some interesting statistics from the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are having troubles at home
Atletico Madrid are having troubles at home AFP

Atletico Madrid drew at home to Manchester United which in isolation is not a bad result but it becomes worse upon the realisation that they have not won any of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League.

It is a run that started with a goalless draw against Lokomotiv Moscow in November 2020, since then Atletico have played 1-1 against Bayern, goalless against Porto, lost 3-2 to Liverpool, lost 1-0 to AC Milan and most recently drew 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano against Manchester United.

Turns out Atletico are not the only ones struggling at the Wanda Metropolitano, so is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has failed to score, assist or win a game against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his impressive goal tally against Atletico
Cristiano Ronaldo could not add to his impressive goal tally against Atletico imago/Kolbert-press

Ronaldo has now blanked in that stadium in four games for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United which comes as a surprise because he has scored 25 goals in 32 appearances against Atletico in his career.

He certainly knows how to score against Atleti, just not at the Metropolitano in which they moved back in 2017.

Manchester United’s equaliser was important in earning a draw but it carried more historical value than even the goalscorer, Elanga would realise.

Anthony Elanga came to Manchester United's rescue with a goal from the bench
Anthony Elanga came to Manchester United's rescue with a goal from the bench imago/Kolbert-press

That goal was United’s 500th in UEFA Champions League/European Cup history, making them the highest-scoring English club in the competition.

They are only behind Real Madrid (1001), Bayern Munich (760) and Barcelona (624) on the all-time list.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been expected to perform brilliantly against Atletico Madrid who are one of his favourite opponents but it would be Manchester United’s other Portuguese superstar who stepped up and made history.

Only one of Manchester United's two Portuguese superstars made an impact
Only one of Manchester United's two Portuguese superstars made an impact Imago

Bruno Fernandes set up Anthony Elanga for the 80th-minute equaliser which made it the sixth consecutive Champions League match in which he has registered an assist.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes AFP

Fernandes has now become the first player to assist in six straight Champions League games while playing for an English club, the previous record of five games was set by David Beckham also for Manchester United in 1998.

