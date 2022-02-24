Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United

The home team led for most of the game after Joao Felix had put them in front after just seven minutes. Here are some interesting statistics from the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Home ‘not so sweet’ home

Atletico Madrid drew at home to Manchester United which in isolation is not a bad result but it becomes worse upon the realisation that they have not won any of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League.

It is a run that started with a goalless draw against Lokomotiv Moscow in November 2020, since then Atletico have played 1-1 against Bayern, goalless against Porto, lost 3-2 to Liverpool, lost 1-0 to AC Milan and most recently drew 1-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano against Manchester United.

Neutralised

Turns out Atletico are not the only ones struggling at the Wanda Metropolitano, so is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has failed to score, assist or win a game against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ronaldo has now blanked in that stadium in four games for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United which comes as a surprise because he has scored 25 goals in 32 appearances against Atletico in his career.

He certainly knows how to score against Atleti, just not at the Metropolitano in which they moved back in 2017.

Quincenteranians

Manchester United’s equaliser was important in earning a draw but it carried more historical value than even the goalscorer, Elanga would realise.

That goal was United’s 500th in UEFA Champions League/European Cup history, making them the highest-scoring English club in the competition.

They are only behind Real Madrid (1001), Bayern Munich (760) and Barcelona (624) on the all-time list.

Portuguese magnifico

Cristiano Ronaldo had been expected to perform brilliantly against Atletico Madrid who are one of his favourite opponents but it would be Manchester United’s other Portuguese superstar who stepped up and made history.

Bruno Fernandes set up Anthony Elanga for the 80th-minute equaliser which made it the sixth consecutive Champions League match in which he has registered an assist.

