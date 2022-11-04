Stake these 5 sure Premier League games on Bet9ja and win big this weekend

Tunde Young
Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League this weekend with a sure ticket for you to stake and win

Premier League betting tips
Premier League betting tips

Premier League action returns this weekend and offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.

Here is a 9.15 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the English top flight this weekend.

Bet9ja Premier League accumulator
Bet9ja Premier League accumulator Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City vs Fulham: No goal/goal @ 1.88 odds

Wolves vs Brighton: Brighton double chance @ 1.33 odds

Southampton vs Newcastle: Newcastle to win @ 1.95 odds

Everton vs Leicester City: Both teams to score @ 1.73 odds

Leeds United vs Bournemouth: Both teams to score @ 1.67 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 13.57 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: No goal/goal

Odds: 1.88 on Bet9ja

Manchester City have won the last 10 games against Fulham in all competitions but more interestingly they conceded in just two of those games.

Erling Haaland celebrate with Man City teammates
Erling Haaland celebrate with Man City teammates Getty Images

Seven of Manchester City’s last 10 games have ended without both teams scoring which is a strong possibility once again as it’s unlikely that Fulham will score.

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Brighton to win or draw

Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja

Brighton come into this fixture on a high after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 in their last game and they face a Wolves team that are winless in their previous three games.

Brighton defeated Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday
Brighton defeated Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday Twitter

Brighton have also avoided defeat in eight of their previous 10 games against Wolves which makes double chance a good idea here.

Sunday, November 6, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 1.95 on Bet9ja

Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League with just one defeat all season while Southampton are battling relegation in 17th.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.
Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022. AFP

The Magpies have won six of the last nine games against Southampton, this is a fixture that heavily favours Newcastle.

Saturday, November 5, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

Everton have scored in six of their last 10 games, four of which have ended with both teams scoring while Leicester City have scored in seven of their last 10, four of which also ended with both teams scoring.

Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.
Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022. AFP

This is a historically high-scoring fixture as eight of the last 10 instalments have ended with both teams scoring.

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja

Six of Leeds United’s last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring while Bournemouth have done so in five of their last 10.

Leeds United celebrate their equalizer
Leeds United celebrate their equalizer AFP

It also helps that four of the last six games between these teams have produced this outcome which gives hope for this one.

Topics:
