Stake these 5 sure Premier League games on Bet9ja and win big this weekend

Here is a 9.15 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the English top flight this weekend.

Premier League accumulator on Bet9ja

Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City vs Fulham: No goal/goal @ 1.88 odds

Wolves vs Brighton: Brighton double chance @ 1.33 odds

Southampton vs Newcastle: Newcastle to win @ 1.95 odds

Everton vs Leicester City: Both teams to score @ 1.73 odds

Leeds United vs Bournemouth: Both teams to score @ 1.67 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 13.57 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Manchester City vs Fulham

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: No goal/goal

Odds: 1.88 on Bet9ja

Manchester City have won the last 10 games against Fulham in all competitions but more interestingly they conceded in just two of those games.

Getty Images

Seven of Manchester City’s last 10 games have ended without both teams scoring which is a strong possibility once again as it’s unlikely that Fulham will score.

Wolves vs Brighton

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Brighton to win or draw

Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja

Brighton come into this fixture on a high after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 in their last game and they face a Wolves team that are winless in their previous three games.

Twitter

Brighton have also avoided defeat in eight of their previous 10 games against Wolves which makes double chance a good idea here.

Southampton vs Newcastle

Sunday, November 6, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 1.95 on Bet9ja

Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League with just one defeat all season while Southampton are battling relegation in 17th.

AFP

The Magpies have won six of the last nine games against Southampton, this is a fixture that heavily favours Newcastle.

Everton vs Leicester City

Saturday, November 5, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

Everton have scored in six of their last 10 games, four of which have ended with both teams scoring while Leicester City have scored in seven of their last 10, four of which also ended with both teams scoring.

AFP

This is a historically high-scoring fixture as eight of the last 10 instalments have ended with both teams scoring.

Leeds United vs Bournemouth

Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja

Six of Leeds United’s last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring while Bournemouth have done so in five of their last 10.

AFP