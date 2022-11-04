Stake these 5 sure Premier League games on Bet9ja and win big this weekend

Premier League action returns this weekend and offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.
Here is a 9.15 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the English top flight this weekend.
Premier League accumulator on Bet9ja
Manchester City vs Fulham: No goal/goal @ 1.88 odds
Wolves vs Brighton: Brighton double chance @ 1.33 odds
Southampton vs Newcastle: Newcastle to win @ 1.95 odds
Everton vs Leicester City: Both teams to score @ 1.73 odds
Leeds United vs Bournemouth: Both teams to score @ 1.67 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 13.57 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Manchester City vs Fulham
Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: No goal/goal
Odds: 1.88 on Bet9ja
Manchester City have won the last 10 games against Fulham in all competitions but more interestingly they conceded in just two of those games.
Seven of Manchester City’s last 10 games have ended without both teams scoring which is a strong possibility once again as it’s unlikely that Fulham will score.
Wolves vs Brighton
Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Brighton to win or draw
Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja
Brighton come into this fixture on a high after thrashing Chelsea 4-1 in their last game and they face a Wolves team that are winless in their previous three games.
Brighton have also avoided defeat in eight of their previous 10 games against Wolves which makes double chance a good idea here.
Southampton vs Newcastle
Sunday, November 6, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle to win
Odds: 1.95 on Bet9ja
Newcastle are currently fourth in the Premier League with just one defeat all season while Southampton are battling relegation in 17th.
The Magpies have won six of the last nine games against Southampton, this is a fixture that heavily favours Newcastle.
Everton vs Leicester City
Saturday, November 5, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja
Everton have scored in six of their last 10 games, four of which have ended with both teams scoring while Leicester City have scored in seven of their last 10, four of which also ended with both teams scoring.
This is a historically high-scoring fixture as eight of the last 10 instalments have ended with both teams scoring.
Leeds United vs Bournemouth
Saturday, November 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.67 on Bet9ja
Six of Leeds United’s last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring while Bournemouth have done so in five of their last 10.
It also helps that four of the last six games between these teams have produced this outcome which gives hope for this one.
