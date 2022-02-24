UCL

UEFA calls for extraordinary meeting to discuss Champions League final

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

European football's governing committee to reveal Champions League decision on Friday

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin calls for an 'extraordinary meeting' of Executive Committee
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin calls for an 'extraordinary meeting' of Executive Committee

UEFA is considering a new venue for the Champions League final, instead of St Petersburg in Russia.

This follows Russia's decision to direct military action at neighboring Ukraine.

The body is likely to announce its final decision after its 'extraordinary meeting' scheduled for Friday morning.

The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg was due to host the Champions League final in May
The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg was due to host the Champions League final in May

A statement released by the body read, "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."

Another issue that would likely be brought up at the meeting is Russian energy company Gazprom. Asides from being a part owner of the St Petersburg stadium, UEFA has a $45 million per season sponsorship deal with the gas company.

Gazprom is one of the Champions League's most recognizable sponsors
Gazprom is one of the Champions League's most recognizable sponsors

If the verdict is as expected ,it would be the third time the Champions League final has been rescheduled in as many years.

