UEFA calls for extraordinary meeting to discuss Champions League final

This follows Russia's decision to direct military action at neighboring Ukraine.

The body is likely to announce its final decision after its 'extraordinary meeting' scheduled for Friday morning.

AFP

A statement released by the body read, "Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions."

Another issue that would likely be brought up at the meeting is Russian energy company Gazprom. Asides from being a part owner of the St Petersburg stadium, UEFA has a $45 million per season sponsorship deal with the gas company.

Imago/Plusphoto