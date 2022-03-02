Middlesbrough continue fairytale cup run with extra time win over awful Tottenham

Antonio Conte's men started the game on the front foot. Ryan Sessegnon, in particular, was proving to be a real handful for Middlesbrough defenders.

Sessegnon repeatedly burst past Jones down the left. The defender tried to pick out, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the penalty but could never execute the final cross.

IMAGO / News Images

As the half came to a close, fullback Doherty almost opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's men.

The fullback chased after a through pass from Harry Kane, and it left him one on one with Lumley in the Middlesbrough goal.

Doherty nudged the ball past the goalkeeper before losing his balance and scooping the ball clean over the bar.

IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Asides from the solid work done by the fullbacks, it was clear that the travelling supporters were unhappy with the result.

Early in the second half, Sessegnon almost became a villain. Former Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore weaved his way past two Tottenham players before laying it off to a teammate.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jones went down too close to Sessegnon, and there were calls for a penalty, but Referee Darren England ignored them.

Around the hour mark, the game roared into life when Eric Dier hit a powerful freekick, which the goalkeeper could only parry.

From the resulting corner, Harry Kane scored a good flick-on, but the celebrations were cut when the goal was deemed offside.

IMAGO / News Images

As the game wore on, Conte looked to Steven Bergwijn to continue his form off the bench this season.

Following the introduction of Bergwin, Spurs began to attack with more dynamism they had lacked for most parts of the game. Shortly after his introduction, the Dutch winger almost ended a mazy run with a goal, if not for Paddy McNair's vital intervention.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Middlesbrough almost won it before extra time when Johnny Howson headed a corner dangerously close to the Spurs goal, but the defender could not find the target.

The first half of extra time was nothing special, as both sets of players seemed to be focused on penalties.

The tide changed in the second half of extra time after a throw-in on the right. Josh Coburn found himself with space around the box, and the teenager drove to the corner of the six-yard box and confidently beat Hugo Lloris.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chris Wilder's men almost grabbed a winner when Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun found himself in space on the counterattack. The young striker fired a weak shot, but goalscorer Coburn almost poked it home.