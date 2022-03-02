FA CUP

Middlesbrough continue fairytale cup run with extra time win over awful Tottenham

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

An extra-time winner secured passage into the next round for Chris Wilder's men.

Josh Coburn scored an extra time winner as Middlesbrough knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup
Josh Coburn scored an extra time winner as Middlesbrough knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup

Middlesbrough continues their incredible FA Cup run after defeating Tottenham Hotspurs to advance to the next round. A Josh Coburn strike in extra time condemned Conte's men to yet another poor performance.

Recommended articles

Antonio Conte's men started the game on the front foot. Ryan Sessegnon, in particular, was proving to be a real handful for Middlesbrough defenders.

Sessegnon repeatedly burst past Jones down the left. The defender tried to pick out, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the penalty but could never execute the final cross.

Ryan Sessegnon was one of the few players to impress in the match
Ryan Sessegnon was one of the few players to impress in the match IMAGO / News Images

As the half came to a close, fullback Doherty almost opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's men.

The fullback chased after a through pass from Harry Kane, and it left him one on one with Lumley in the Middlesbrough goal.

Doherty nudged the ball past the goalkeeper before losing his balance and scooping the ball clean over the bar.

Full back Matt Doherty missed two chances to put Spurs ahead
Full back Matt Doherty missed two chances to put Spurs ahead IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Asides from the solid work done by the fullbacks, it was clear that the travelling supporters were unhappy with the result.

Early in the second half, Sessegnon almost became a villain. Former Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore weaved his way past two Tottenham players before laying it off to a teammate.

Former Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore (R)
Former Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore (R) IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jones went down too close to Sessegnon, and there were calls for a penalty, but Referee Darren England ignored them.

Around the hour mark, the game roared into life when Eric Dier hit a powerful freekick, which the goalkeeper could only parry.

From the resulting corner, Harry Kane scored a good flick-on, but the celebrations were cut when the goal was deemed offside.

Harry Kane had his effort ruled out for offside
Harry Kane had his effort ruled out for offside IMAGO / News Images

As the game wore on, Conte looked to Steven Bergwijn to continue his form off the bench this season.

Following the introduction of Bergwin, Spurs began to attack with more dynamism they had lacked for most parts of the game. Shortly after his introduction, the Dutch winger almost ended a mazy run with a goal, if not for Paddy McNair's vital intervention.

Steven Bergwijn almost broke the deadlock in the 80th minute
Steven Bergwijn almost broke the deadlock in the 80th minute IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Middlesbrough almost won it before extra time when Johnny Howson headed a corner dangerously close to the Spurs goal, but the defender could not find the target.

The first half of extra time was nothing special, as both sets of players seemed to be focused on penalties.

The tide changed in the second half of extra time after a throw-in on the right. Josh Coburn found himself with space around the box, and the teenager drove to the corner of the six-yard box and confidently beat Hugo Lloris.

Youngster Josh Coburn scored the winner in the second half of extra time
Youngster Josh Coburn scored the winner in the second half of extra time IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chris Wilder's men almost grabbed a winner when Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun found himself in space on the counterattack. The young striker fired a weak shot, but goalscorer Coburn almost poked it home.

With yet another upset win, Middlesbrough will wait for the quarter-finals draw on Thursday, March 3.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia

    2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

  • NPFL

    Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

  • Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman all have to battle to win the Goal of the Month award

    Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Recommended articles

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

Top 4 MUST-WATCH matches in the NPFL today featuring the Pride, Oluyole Warriors & Plateau United

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Middlesbrough continue fairytale cup run with extra time win over awful Tottenham

Middlesbrough continue fairytale cup run with extra time win over awful Tottenham

Awoniyi helps Union Berlin inch closer to first-ever major cup title after securing semifinal berth

Awoniyi helps Union Berlin inch closer to first-ever major cup title after securing semifinal berth

Stuttgart's Matarazzo turns to psychology in relegation battle

Stuttgart's Matarazzo turns to psychology in relegation battle

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine

6 Nigerian footballers affected by Russia-Ukraine tensions

How Vladamir Putin's military action against Ukraine affects Nigerian players