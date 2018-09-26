Pulse.ng logo
Spurs hope to be in new stadium 'before Christmas', says Pochettino

Football Spurs hope to be in new stadium 'before Christmas', says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will be playing in their new stadium by the end of the year and said once they are installed there will be "no excuses" for not winning trophies.

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Tottenham will be in their new stadium by the end of the year play

(AFP/File)

Spurs were supposed to be in their 62,000-seater arena from the middle of this month but failures to "critical safety systems" meant their move was delayed and they have yet to announce a new date.

They have a Premier League fixture against Manchester City booked in at Wembley on October 29 while they will also play all three of their Champions League home group games at the national stadium.

The club also opted to play their League Cup third-round game against Watford on Wednesday at the ground of Milton Keynes Dons, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) away.

Work is still going on at the site of their White Hart Lane stadium and manager Pochettino is hoping for an early Christmas present after recently discussing the topic with chairman Daniel Levy.

"I am confident. This year. I am confident this year," Pochettino said. "I had some private conversation with Daniel. I think they are confident.

"They are working hard to try to find the solution. I hope before the year, before Christmas, we can play. That's my wish."

The last trophy Spurs won was the League Cup in 2008 and the Argentine manager is desperate to end the drought.

"First of all we need to finish the stadium and build the trophy cabinet," he said.

"There will not be an excuse afterwards, we need to win trophies. It is no use having a massive house but being unable to put furniture inside."

