TOT 2-3 SOU: Spurs have a 'long way' after crushing defeat to Southampton - Conte

Southampton came, saw and conquered their hosts, Tottenham, 2-3 in an enthralling PL encounter at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspurs stadium in London on Wednesday night.

Four of the goals were scored by the visitors while Heung-Min Son was the only Spurs player to score on the day.

Jad Bednarek's own goal gave Spurs the lead but Southampton equalised via Chelsea loanee Armando Borja as the first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, Son restored Spurs lead with a lovely finish off a Lucas Moura pass.

However, the London side failed to hold on to the lead as two late headers from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams sealed a remarkable win for the Saints.

Speaking after the match, a visibly dejected Conte admitted that his club must improve as they have a long way to go.

"It's a pity because in the first half we struggled against them but in the second we played well and scored a goal," Conte said after the game.

"But then, in that moment, you have to try to keep the result until the end. We had chances to score as well but last time (against Leicester) we were losing 2-1 and lost 3-2, this time, we were leading 2-1 and lost 3-2."

"There is a long way in front of us and we have to be better to manage the game," the former Inter and Chelsea manager added.