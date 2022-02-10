TOT 2-3 SOU: Spurs have a 'long way' after crushing defeat to Southampton - Conte

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham lost for the first time at home under Antonio Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has admitted that his side has a long way to go after another poor result in the Premier League.

Recommended articles

Southampton came, saw and conquered their hosts, Tottenham, 2-3 in an enthralling PL encounter at the magnificent Tottenham Hotspurs stadium in London on Wednesday night.

Mohamed with the second equaliser for Southampton
Mohamed with the second equaliser for Southampton Pulse Nigeria

Four of the goals were scored by the visitors while Heung-Min Son was the only Spurs player to score on the day.

Jad Bednarek's own goal gave Spurs the lead but Southampton equalised via Chelsea loanee Armando Borja as the first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, Son restored Spurs lead with a lovely finish off a Lucas Moura pass.

However, the London side failed to hold on to the lead as two late headers from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams sealed a remarkable win for the Saints.

The Adams heads home the winner against Spurs
The Adams heads home the winner against Spurs Pulse Nigeria

Speaking after the match, a visibly dejected Conte admitted that his club must improve as they have a long way to go.

"It's a pity because in the first half we struggled against them but in the second we played well and scored a goal," Conte said after the game.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min AFP

"But then, in that moment, you have to try to keep the result until the end. We had chances to score as well but last time (against Leicester) we were losing 2-1 and lost 3-2, this time, we were leading 2-1 and lost 3-2."

"There is a long way in front of us and we have to be better to manage the game," the former Inter and Chelsea manager added.

Tottenham, who take on Wolves next at the same venue, have now lost their last two matches in the PL.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona

Mane, Aboubakar and Mendy scoop AFCON 2021 awards

Check out the AFCON ward winners