Spurs 'gloss over' incident after online mockery from paint supplier

Tottenham joked they would "gloss over" an embarrassing incident after paint supplier Dulux was forced to apologise for mocking the Premier League club on Twitter.

Tottenham have linked up with paint supplier Dulux

POOL

Spurs announced on Thursday that Dulux, whose brand mascot is an old English sheepdog, had become their official paint supplier, with the dog getting a tour of their stadium and training ground.

But they were soon mocked by their new partner in hastily deleted tweets, with the social media team giving the club the brush-off.

Responding to other users' tweets, the company made fun of Tottenham's lack of recent silverware, posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet being for sale, then made a barb about the club's defenders.

In a reply to a tweet asking whether the Dulux dog could play at centre-back, the company tweeted: "He might do a better job".

Dulux eventually commented on the inappropriate tweets, apologising to Spurs fans, who have not celebrated silverware since 2008.

The company said on Twitter: "We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial. These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club.

"We're investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans."

Spurs accepted the apology, joking: "We'll gloss over it this time."

The club also tweeted a picture of one of their players with the Dulux dog's face in place of his face, making further light of the incident.

The tweets made a splash as Dulux was the second top trend on Twitter in Britain but manager Jose Mourinho was apparently in the dark in his press conference ahead of Friday's trip to Everton.

When he was asked about the Dulux dog, Mourinho replied: "What's that?"

