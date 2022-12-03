The 2022 FIFA World Cup group is over and done with after two weeks of intense football action and drama which saw 32 teams reduced to 16.
SportyBet offers odds on the World Cup round of 16 games
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup enters the round of 16, here are the best betting markets on SportyBet to select in the knockout rounds
Recommended articles
And now as the knockout rounds begin, SportyBet offers odds on each of the eight games in the round of 16.
*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Netherlands v USA
Saturday, December 3, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.56 odds, Netherlands to qualify @ 1.50 odds, 1st half draw @ 2.00 odds on SportyBet
Neither one of the Netherlands nor the USA produced over 2.5 goals in their three group stage games, these two low-scoring teams would be extra cautious in the knockout rounds, making for even fewer goals, making under 2.5 goals a good idea to bet on @ 1.56 odds.
Although it promises to be a close game, the Dutch are still favourites to qualify by any means at 1.50 odds on SportyBet.
If you’re looking to double your money, it is advisable to take the first-half draw option at 2.00 odds on SportyBet.
Argentina v Australia
Saturday, December 3, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Argentina to win @ 1.23 odds, over 2.5 goals @ 1.88 odds, Argentina to win both halves @ 2.55 odds on SportyBet
Argentina are the overwhelming favourites to beat Australia at 1.23 odds but since that is too low, you can get creative by betting on them to win both halves at a massive 2.55 odds on SportyBet.
A more traditional market to bet on here is the over 2.5 goals, available at 1.88 odds on SportyBet.
France v Poland
Sunday, December 4, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: France to win @ 1.33 odds, no goal/goal at 1.56 odds on SportyBet
France should make light work of Poland at 1.33 odds on SportyBet but you should also take the no goal/goal option as the three group stage games involving Poland ended with that result.
England v Senegal
Sunday, December 4, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Handicap 0:2 @ 1.50 odds on SportyBet
Senegal are the underdogs against England but they have the capacity to upset which makes sense to give them the handicap 0:2 at 1.50 odds which means England would not win by more than a single goal margin if they even win at all.
Japan v Croatia
Monday, December 5, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.35 odds, both teams to score @ 2.05 odds on SportyBet
Japan pulled two massive shocks in the group stages, beating both Germany and Spain 2-1 which is why it makes sense to bet on goals here.
Over 2.5 goals here is available at 2.35 odds which is more than likely while both teams to score is at 2.05 odds on SportyBet.
Brazil v South Korea
Monday, December 5, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Brazil to win @ 1.27 odds, over 2.5 goals @ 1.77 odds on SportyBet
Brazil are expected to beat South Korea easily at 1.27 odds but over 2.5 goals at 1.77 odds on SportyBet is the more rewarding option.
Morocco v Spain
Tuesday, December 6, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.20 odds, both teams to score @ 2.25 odds on SportyBet
Spain proved to be a goal-friendly team in the group stages and are more likely to continue that trend with over 2.5 goals against Morocco at 2.20 odds.
Both teams to score at 2.25 odds on SportyBet could also work out well in this one as Morocco are also good going forward.
Portugal v Switzerland
Tuesday, December 6, 20:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tips: Portugal to win @ 1.98 odds @ SportyBet
Portugal should beat Switzerland in the round of 16 at 1.98 odds on SportyBet, it's a wonder their odds to win are so high in the first place considering they are the clear favourites.
More from category
-
Pulse of The Day: Ghana Goes Home... but not alone, Cameroon leaves Qatar 2022 on a HIGH
-
SportyBet offers odds on the World Cup round of 16 games
-
Qatar 2022: Captain America, the World Cup’s breakout star and more to look out for when Nertherlands take on USA