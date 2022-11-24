QATAR 2022

SportyBet offers odds on Ronaldo, Messi and others with one last chance to win the World Cup

Tunde Young
Qatar 2022 is most likely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s last World Cup but what are their SportyBet odds to win it?

SportyBet odds on World Cup winners
SportyBet odds on World Cup winners

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is already in full swing and the outright odds for the tournament on SportyBet remain active.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both playing their fifth World Cup each, this is likely their last chance to win football’s biggest prize.

SportyBet offers odds on both players to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their respective countries and other notable stars most likely playing their last World Cup.

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his fifth and most likely final World Cup tournament with Portugal and will be looking to overcome the disappointment of previous tournaments.

Ronaldo is playing in his fifth World Cup for Portugal.
Since his first World Cup in 2006 in which Portugal reached the semi-finals and finished fourth, Ronaldo’s record in the Mundial with Portugal has been horrible.

Two round of 16 exits in 2010 and 2018 either side of a group stage exit in 2014, this is not a record befitting of an all-time great.

He will be looking to correct that with what is a great Portuguese squad and he is more than capable of leading them to glory in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time top scorer.
Portugal to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is valued at 15.00 odds on SportyBet, a possibility in Ronaldo’s farewell Mundial.

35-year-old Lionel Messi is also playing in his fifth World Cup and also has never won it but has had more enjoyable tournaments than his rival.

Messi in action for Argentina
Messi suffered two quarterfinal exits in his first two World Cups with Argentina, both at the hands of Germany in 2006 and 2010.

He came close to winning it all in 2014 but lost in the final, also to Germany and then followed it with a round of 16 exit in 2018.

Messi has already started his last World Cup on the wrong note as Argentina were stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening game.

Lionel Messi was subpar as Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia who he supports as an ambassador.
However, they still remain heavily fancied to win the World Cup in Messi’s final attempt, valued at 9.40 odds on SportyBet.

Other top players most likely playing their last World Cup include 38-year-old Thiago Silva and 39-year-old Dani Alves both of Brazil who are the current 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites on SportyBet at 3.75 odds to win the trophy.

Dani Alves is playing his last tournament for Brazil
Eden Hazard of Belgium is only 31 years old but this will most likely be his last World Cup due to a rapid decline in his abilities and fitness levels, Belgium are valued at 23.00 odds to win the tournament on SportyBet.

37-year-old Luka Modric reached the final in the last World Cup and is most likely playing his last tournament for Croatia who are valued at a ridiculous 80.00 odds on SportyBet.

