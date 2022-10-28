SportyBet offers juicy odds on La Liga action this weekend

Stake this 14 odds La Liga accumulator on SportyBet and smile to the bank this weekend

La Liga betting prediction
La Liga betting prediction

Another La Liga matchday is upon us which means another opportunity to win big with Pulse Sports’ betting tips.

This time we have a 14 odds accumulator, properly researched and explained below for your betting pleasure; this is your best chance of winning from the Spanish La Liga this weekend.

SportyBet La Liga accumulator
Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.63 odds

Real Madrid vs Girona: Real Madrid to win @ 1.23 odds

Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano: Sevilla to win @ 2.04 odds

Real Sociedad vs Real Betis: Both teams to score @ 1.86 odds

Almeria vs Celta Vigo: Both teams to score @ 1.89 odds

Total odds on SportyBet: 14.38 odds

*These games can be staked on SportyBet as singles or in an accumulator

Saturday, October 29, 15:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.63 on SportyBet

Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back from the UEFA Champions League disappointment in midweek by continuing their great league form with a win against Cadiz.

Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid on October 26, 2022. AFP

Atletico are currently third in La Liga while Cadiz are 19th, it also helps that they have won all four league games against Cadiz before now.

Sunday, October 30, 16:15 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Real Madrid to win

Odds: 1.23 on SportyBet

Real Madrid are top of La Liga having only dropped two points so far and still unbeaten while Girona are 18th and without a win in their last six games.

Valverde scores rocket as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 Pulse Nigeria

It also helps that Real Madrid have won four of the last five games against Girona so this should be a routine win on Sunday.

Saturday, October 29, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Sevilla to win

Odds: 2.04 on SportyBet

Sevilla are currently six places and five points behind Rayo Vallecano but recent results since the sacking of Julien Lopetegui.

Sevilla will host Rayo Vallecano this weekend Pulse Sports

The main reason Sevilla are favourites here is that they have a great record against Rayo Vallecano having not lost in their last 13 meetings, with 10 wins for Sevilla and three draws in a run dating all the way back to 2012.

Sunday, October 30, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.86 on SportyBet

Both Real Sociedad and Real Betis score and concede at a reasonable frequency which would make for exciting viewing at Anoeta this Sunday.

Real Sociedad's players celebrated after Julen Lobete scored his team's winner against Real Mallorca on Saturday. AFP

Both teams have found the net in 10 of the last 15 instalments of this fixture at Anoeta and this one promises a similar outcome.

Saturday, October 29, 13:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.89 on SportyBet

Almeria have scored and conceded in each of their last four games while Celta Vigo have had that outcome in their last three games.

Iago Aspas AFP

Four of the last six games between these teams have also ended with both of them scoring which is a likely outcome on Saturday.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

