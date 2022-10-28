SportyBet Nigeria: Your best option for online sports betting

In this article, we would be looking deeper into this online sports betting platform and why it is the best option for online sports betting in Nigeria. Also, we would be looking at the intriguing features it possesses including how to register, and the welcome bonus it offers.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

What is SportyBet Nigeria?

Sportybet Nigeria is one of the best betting sites in Nigeria that allows its customers to stake on sports events and place bets on the most likely outcome.

It provides the best odds and other sports markets besides football that you can play live and receive your winnings within just 5 minutes.

Sportybet Nigeria is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) under License 0001014 and it is legal for every citizen above the age of 18.

This bookie has made sports betting in Nigeria more rewarding with its intriguing features like:

Fastest Payout of winnings

Cut Multiple features

Amazing User Interface

Best Odds

Wide Range of sports

Cash out Option

Occasional free gifts

Live Betting

Virtual Betting

Regular Bonuses and Promotions

Prompt Customer Support

How To Sign Up On Sportybet Nigeria

To signup on sportybet Nigeria is very easy and straightforward.

Visit www.sportybet.com On your Internet enabled device.

Click on the “ JOIN NOW ” at the top right corner.

” at the top right corner. Enter your mobile number and a verification message will be sent to you.

After submitting your mobile number, a six-digit code will be sent to you via SMS. Enter the 6-digit code and submit.

After submitting, you will be directed to a page that indicates your registration was successful. Click back to home, fund your account and start betting.

Customer Support

Sportybet offers dependable client service through a variety of methods. It offers live chat, phone, email, and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for customer service. Below are the phone numbers and email to reach sportybet in case of an issue.

Telephone: 07008888888 | 09088999988

Email: nigeria.support@sportybet.com

FAQs

Is SportyBet Nigeria Legit?

Yes. SportyBet Nigeria is legit and is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) under License 0001014.

What is the Minimum Deposit in SportyBet Nigeria

The Minimum deposit for SportyBet Nigeria is N100.

What is the Maximum Deposit in SportyBet Nigeria?

Maximum per transaction is NGN 9,999,999.00.

What is the Minimum Withdrawal in SportyBet Nigeria?

The minimum withdrawal for SportyBet Nigeria is N1000.

Conclusion

Sportybet Nigeria is the best choice of online sports betting in Nigeria, With sportybet being the Fastest paying Betting site, multiple intriguing features and regular amazing bonuses, Sportybet has changed the online sports betting narrative in Nigeria.

---