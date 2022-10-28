SportyBet Nigeria: Your best option for online sports betting




Sports betting in Nigeria have become common these days with a lot of licensed sports betting platforms. But amidst the tons of betting platforms, there are some that has outstanding features to serve their customers perfectly among which is SportyBet Nigeria.

In this article, we would be looking deeper into this online sports betting platform and why it is the best option for online sports betting in Nigeria. Also, we would be looking at the intriguing features it possesses including how to register, and the welcome bonus it offers.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Sportybet Nigeria is one of the best betting sites in Nigeria that allows its customers to stake on sports events and place bets on the most likely outcome.

It provides the best odds and other sports markets besides football that you can play live and receive your winnings within just 5 minutes.

Sportybet Nigeria is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) under License 0001014 and it is legal for every citizen above the age of 18.

This bookie has made sports betting in Nigeria more rewarding with its intriguing features like:

  • Fastest Payout of winnings
  • Cut Multiple features
  • Amazing User Interface
  • Best Odds
  • Wide Range of sports
  • Cash out Option
  • Occasional free gifts 
  • Live Betting
  • Virtual Betting
  • Regular Bonuses and Promotions
  • Prompt Customer Support

To signup on sportybet Nigeria is very easy and straightforward.

  • Visit www.sportybet.com On your Internet enabled device.
  • Click on the “JOIN NOW” at the top right corner.
  • Enter your mobile number and a verification message will be sent to you.
  • After submitting your mobile number, a six-digit code will be sent to you via SMS. Enter the 6-digit code and submit.
  • After submitting, you will be directed to a page that indicates your registration was successful. Click back to home, fund your account and start betting.

Sportybet offers dependable client service through a variety of methods. It offers live chat, phone, email, and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for customer service. Below are the phone numbers and email to reach sportybet in case of an issue.

  • Telephone: 07008888888 | 09088999988
  • Email: nigeria.support@sportybet.com

Yes. SportyBet Nigeria is legit and is licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) under License 0001014.

The Minimum deposit for SportyBet Nigeria is N100.

Maximum per transaction is NGN 9,999,999.00.

The minimum withdrawal for SportyBet Nigeria is N1000.

Sportybet Nigeria is the best choice of online sports betting in Nigeria, With sportybet being the Fastest paying Betting site, multiple intriguing features and regular amazing bonuses, Sportybet has changed the online sports betting narrative in Nigeria.

