SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

#FeatureBySportyGroup: SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment, and technology company, and it is a pan-African market leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner.
SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner.

SportyBet is widely recognized as the most innovative betting platform in Africa, delivering a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design, a focus on speed and performance, and its native Android and iOS applications.

Recommended articles

After a highly successful first season working with the European and Spanish Champions, SportyBet are delighted to renew as Real Madrid’s Official Sports Betting Partner.

We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Real Madrid. Their commitment to excellence is aspirational to our organization and we’re looking forward to bringing their brand of entertainment to the forefront on the African continent,” Sporty Group’s Brand Director, Oluchi Enuha said.

The continuation of Sporty Group’s strategic partnership with Real Madrid will enable the creation of unique and exciting entertainment, experiences, and promotions for football fans across Africa.

For media enquiries, contact tv@sporty.com on email.

About Sporty Group:

Sporty Group, owners of SportyBet, is a consumer internet and technology business with an unrivalled sports media, gaming, social, and fintech platform which serves millions of daily active users across the globe via technology and operation hubs across more than 10 countries and 3 continents.

_----_

#FeatureBySportyGroup

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

More from category

  • Sadio Mane (m) has been ruled out of Senegal's World Cup campaign

    Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

  • Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

    Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

  • Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

    5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as the African champions suffer a World Cup blow

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Portugal vs Nigeria Matchday Liveblog

Portugal vs Nigeria Matchday Liveblog

Qatar 2022: Australia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Australia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner

SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Bayelsa Queens finished third in their maiden appearance at the CAFWCL Finals.

CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens gift Nigeria first-ever Women's Champions League medal