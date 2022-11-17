SportyBet extends partnership with Real Madrid as official sports betting partner.

After a highly successful first season working with the European and Spanish Champions, SportyBet are delighted to renew as Real Madrid’s Official Sports Betting Partner.

“We’re delighted to extend our relationship with Real Madrid. Their commitment to excellence is aspirational to our organization and we’re looking forward to bringing their brand of entertainment to the forefront on the African continent,” Sporty Group’s Brand Director, Oluchi Enuha said.

The continuation of Sporty Group’s strategic partnership with Real Madrid will enable the creation of unique and exciting entertainment, experiences, and promotions for football fans across Africa.

For media enquiries, contact tv@sporty.com on email.

About Sporty Group:

Sporty Group, owners of SportyBet, is a consumer internet and technology business with an unrivalled sports media, gaming, social, and fintech platform which serves millions of daily active users across the globe via technology and operation hubs across more than 10 countries and 3 continents.

_----_