Sports Ministry rubbish reports Starlets paid meagre amount

WAFU Zone B u-17 Championship Ministry for Sports rubbish reports of paying Black Starlets meagre amount

The Ministry for Youth and Sports says reports making round that the Black Starlets were paid paltry amount are false

  • Published:
The Ministry for Youth and Sports has denied having paid the Black Starlets peatnut amount after they failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

It was reported Players and Coaches were given between GHS 50 ($10) and 250 ($52) fare on Monday by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for returning to Ghana without WAFU Zone B gold medal.

However, the Ministry for Sports has denied the reports, indicating contrary figures.

The statement claims players and technical team members were given US$ 70 and US$ 100 respectively per day as per diems for the 15 days spent in Niamey,Niger.

Ghana lost 3-1 on penalties in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship following a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Nigeria.

Although, the Black Starlets couldn’t qualify for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup, because there was only one slot to battle out for, they have been commended for their fighting spirit.

The team returned to Ghana on Sunday night and were welcomed by the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Bawa Majeed on the request of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports bused the team on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport to the M-Plaza Hotel, where they relaxed for few days.

Below is the full statement by the Sports Ministry:

