Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini, who is the mother of late Super Eagles great Rashidi Yekini on Wednesday, May 6 received food items from Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Sunday Dare.

Since the death of the striker in May 2012, his surviving mother has been living in penury.

To support her, Dare, represented by Olaitan Shittu visited Alhaja Sikiratu at her residence in Offa in Kwara State and donated various foodstuffs and provisions including a 50kg bag of rice, a 10kg bag of wheat, six tins of Milo as well as a cash gift of N50,000.

Olaitan Shittu who represented Sunday Dare also gave Alhaja Sikiratu Yekini a cash gift (Twitter/Olaitan Shittu) Twitter

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which Dare heads has also placed Alhaja Sikiratu, on a monthly stipend of N10, 000

It was also revealed that the minister had made a similar donation to Yekini’s aged mother in September 2019.

Late Yekini who died eight years ago in Ibadan is currently the highest goalscorer in Super Eagles history.

Rashidi Yekini scored 37 goals for Nigeria and won an AFCON title

ALSO READ: How Nigerians paid tribute to late Rashidi Yekini

The 1993 African Footballer of the Year represented Nigeria in five major tournaments, including two World Cup competitions where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition USA 94.

With the Super Eagles, he also won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Tunisia.

On Monday, May 4 was the eighth anniversary of his death and it was marked with tributes from Nigerians on Twitter.