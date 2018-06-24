Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sporting president says he will respect fan vote and quit

Football Sporting president says he will respect fan vote and quit

Bruno de Carvalho, the president of crisis-ridden Sporting Lisbon, said that he will stand down after supporters voted that he should quit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sporting Lisbon fans frisked by police as they arrive at Saturday's AGM to vote for the crisis-club president's resignation play

Sporting Lisbon fans frisked by police as they arrive at Saturday's AGM to vote for the crisis-club president's resignation

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bruno de Carvalho, the president of crisis-ridden Sporting Lisbon, said that he will stand down after supporters voted that he should quit.

A general meeting attended by 9,400 members on Saturday voted overwhelmingly by 71% for the 46-year-old's resignation.

De Carvalho, who was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, has been blamed for the poisonous relationship with players which climaxed in an assault by masked and armed fans at the training ground in mid-May.

He was suspended as president last week by a club committee but had refused to stand down.

The club will be led by a provisional management committee until a new presidential election on September 8.

"I will not be a candidate," De Carvalho said.

The crisis at the club began when Sporting lost a Europa League game to Atletico Madrid in April and De Carvalho tweeted ferocious criticism of the players.

When they responded demanding "respect", he called the players "spoilt brats" and suspended 19 of them, only to back down ahead of the next match.

Shortly before Sporting lost the Portuguese Cup final to unfancied Aves in May, a 50-strong mob of fans invaded the training centre, attacked the squad, savagely beating some players.

Nine players including Portugal internationals at the World Cup Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Gelson Martins have broken their deals with the club since the horrific attack.

And coach Jorge Jesus also quit the team. He has been replaced by former AC Milan and Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Football

Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday, June 23.
World Cup 2018 Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea
Harry Kane gave England victory in their first game
Football England's Kane gang eye last 16, Japan face Senegal
Former England captain Gary Lineker
Football "The Germans somehow win" - Lineker updates famous quote
Sweden midfielder Jimmy Durmaz trains in Gelendzhik, Russia, during the 2018 World Cup
Football Sweden's Durmaz faces online racial abuse after World Cup loss