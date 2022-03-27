Sporting Lagos return to winning ways on home turf

Apart from a couple of good passes from the visiting team, Sporting dominated the early proceedings. In the 14th minute Harrison Obakpovwoma skipped past two of the visiting defenders before letting off a powerful shot, but his effort flew wide.

Twitter/Sporting Lagos

That chance seemed to push One Rocket into action and they found their way to the flanks, sending in a searching ball which was confidently claimed by Ekoi Agbor in the Sporting Lagos goal.

The best chance of the first half fell to Vincent Akpikpi, whose curling shot was acrobatically punched away for a corner. Both teams went into the break level, but Sporting looked the more likely to score.

Twitter/Sporting Lagos

The visiting team tested Agbor with a long range effort, but the effort did not even bother the Sporting goalkeeper. The home side almost went into the lead when star striker Ukoh broke free and found himself through on goal, but he couldn't sort out his feet on time and the chance went begging.

The home fans were playing their part as usual, cheering their players on with their chants and Vuvuzelas. The crowd became unsettled when it looked as though One Rocket's goalkeeper handled the ball outside his penalty area, but the referee had other thoughts and the game played on.

In the 60th minute, the expectant fans finally had their wishes granted, following a whipped freekick from the edge of the box, and Sporting's Vincent Akpikpi was the first to react, nodding the ball into the empty net.

Twitter/Sporting Lagos

One Rocket soon won a freekick on the edge of the box, but they could not replicate the magic of the hometeam, with their effort confidently held once again by that man Agbor.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was live in the stands and the Premier League winner clearly enjoyed the football on display.

Sporting Lagos saw out the rest of the match with the defence limiting One Rocket players to efforts from distance.

With that confident performance and their third win of the season, Sporting will hope to replicate this result when they travel to Benin City to face Apex Krane FC in their next fixture.