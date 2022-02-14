Sporting Lagos owned by Paystack co-founder kickoff ambitious football project in thrilling fanfare

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sporting Lagos were held to a draw at home in their first-ever official match in Lagos

Sporting Lagos
Sporting Lagos

It was an exhilarating atmosphere at the Teslim Balogun on Sunday as the latest club in town Sporting Lagos made their professional debut in the Nigeria National League, NNL.

Sporting was held to a 1-1 stalemate in front of their fans by a much-experienced Go Round FC during their season opener in the NNL, Pulse Sports Nigeria reports.

In a match played under an electrifying fanfare, the newbies were made to work for their wages by the Port-Harcourt based side despite the vociferous support from the home fans.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the day finally got what was missing - goals from both sides as the hosts were guilty of profligacy all through the game.

First, Go Round silenced the home fans when they took the lead courtesy of an incredible counterattack move finished by the left foot of Daniel Gotom 18 minutes from full time.

However, Sporting Lagos fans didn't have to wait for long as their darling team equalised a minute after going behind via an own goal from Iheme Peculiar to send them into a frenzy as both teams ended up with a share of the spoils.

Despite dropping two important points at home, Sporting fans didn't allow that to dampen the mood of the day as they continued to celebrate the occasion - the start of an ambitious football project in the heart of Lagos.

The game itself signalled the official start of Sporting Lagos, a community project which aims to become a powerful transformative platform that will create opportunities for the younger generations.

Dr Sid was one of the stars in attendance at the event.
Dr Sid was one of the stars in attendance at the event. Pulse Nigeria

Founded by Shola Akinlade, the co-founder and CEO of Tech giant, Paystack, Sporting Lagos, in their very first outing, attracted an incredible congregation of young minds and football lovers who expended not just their time but money to officially support that It Is Time for something different.

Some top dignitaries who made it to the Teslim Balogun stadium included but were not limited to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, comedian, Okey Bakassi, Dr Sid of the Mavin Records and FK Abudu amongst others.

