Spartak coach drops two players for critical social media 'like'

Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera dropped captain Denis Glushakov and defender Andrei Eshchenko from the team ahead of a Europa League game for liking a social media video criticising the Italian, local media reported Wednesday.

The two Russian internationals were accused of liking a video on Instagram posted by the famous actor Dmitry Nazarov, a longstanding and passionate Spartak fan, which mocks the Spartak boss.

In the video Nazarov recited a poem which said that Carrera "is not our (Spartak) happiness" and questioned "how many disgraces do we (Spartak supporters) need to endure before our gratitude runs out?"

The club has not commented directly on the matter or offered any explanation as to why Glushakov and Eshchenko were left out of the squad for Thursday's trip to face Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

Carrera, who was appointed as Spartak manager in August 2016, led the Moscow club to the Russian Premier League title in 2017, their first national title since 2001.

But Spartak, who finished last season in third, failed to advance to the Champions League group stage this term as they were eliminated in the third qualifying round by Greek side PAOK.

Spartak are currently third in the Russian league table, five points adrift of leaders Zenit St Petersburg.

