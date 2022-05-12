SUPER EAGLES

Okoye keeps clean sheet in 2-0 win, helps Sparta Rotterdam relegate fellow strugglers

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Maduka Okoye led celebrations at full-time, as Sparta goes into the final day of the season with a favourable chance of staying in the Eredivisie.

Maduka Okoye led the Sparta Rotterdam celebrations at fulltime
Maduka Okoye led the Sparta Rotterdam celebrations at fulltime

PEC Zwolle's stay in the Eredivisie came to an end after ten years after they fell to a 2-0 defeat on Wednesday against Sparta Rotterdam.

Recommended articles

The penultimate matchday saw Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye not only keep a clean sheet for Sparta but also made a scene at full time by celebrating his team's exit from the relegation with a megaphone.

Dick Schreuder's side knew ahead of the visit to Sparta, that it could not afford a defeat. Unfortunately for them, the start of the game was dramatic.

Sparta Rotterdam celebrate their goal
Sparta Rotterdam celebrate their goal Sparta Rotterdam

In the third minute, Adil Auassar opened the scoring by carefully walking in on a free kick by Vito van Crooy.

ALSO READ: Barcelona star Ansu Fati teams up with Nigerian musician Omah Lay

3 famous curses in football history

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

After the crossbar prevented Thomas van den Belt from equalizing for the visitors, Sparta struck again halfway through the first half as Van Crooy was at the receiving end of a brilliant attack by the home team and turned scorer having assisted his side's first.

PEC Zwolle were unable to respond, and were relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie at fulltime.

Zwolle who got promoted to the Eredivisie in 2012, managed to keep itself away from relegation until they failed, this year. The highest ranking in their 10-year stay in the league was a sixth-place finish in the 2014/2015 season.

With one league game to go, Sparta climbs to 15th and goes into the final day of the season with a favourable chance of staying in the Eredivisie.

They will travel to 14th placed Heracles to seek a win and secure their safety.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Maduka Okoye led the Sparta Rotterdam celebrations at fulltime

    Okoye keeps clean sheet in 2-0 win, helps Sparta Rotterdam relegate fellow strugglers

  • Ivan Perisic the hero celebrates

    'We did it!' - Perisic-inspired Inter dethrone Juventus again to lift Coppa Italia

  • Social media reactions as Kevin de bruyne leads Manchester City to emphatic victory over Wolves in the Premier league

    'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

Recommended articles

Okoye keeps clean sheet in 2-0 win, helps Sparta Rotterdam relegate fellow strugglers

Okoye keeps clean sheet in 2-0 win, helps Sparta Rotterdam relegate fellow strugglers

'We did it!' - Perisic-inspired Inter dethrone Juventus again to lift Coppa Italia

'We did it!' - Perisic-inspired Inter dethrone Juventus again to lift Coppa Italia

'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

Calvin Bassey grabs another assist as Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in title run-in

Calvin Bassey grabs another assist as Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in title run-in

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.