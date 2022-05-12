Okoye keeps clean sheet in 2-0 win, helps Sparta Rotterdam relegate fellow strugglers

The penultimate matchday saw Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye not only keep a clean sheet for Sparta but also made a scene at full time by celebrating his team's exit from the relegation with a megaphone.

End of the road for PEC Zwolle

Dick Schreuder's side knew ahead of the visit to Sparta, that it could not afford a defeat. Unfortunately for them, the start of the game was dramatic.

Sparta Rotterdam

In the third minute, Adil Auassar opened the scoring by carefully walking in on a free kick by Vito van Crooy.

After the crossbar prevented Thomas van den Belt from equalizing for the visitors, Sparta struck again halfway through the first half as Van Crooy was at the receiving end of a brilliant attack by the home team and turned scorer having assisted his side's first.

PEC Zwolle were unable to respond, and were relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie at fulltime.

A final opportunity for Okoye, Sparta Rotterdam

Zwolle who got promoted to the Eredivisie in 2012, managed to keep itself away from relegation until they failed, this year. The highest ranking in their 10-year stay in the league was a sixth-place finish in the 2014/2015 season.

With one league game to go, Sparta climbs to 15th and goes into the final day of the season with a favourable chance of staying in the Eredivisie.