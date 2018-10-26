Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spanish police arrest 10 over fake Barcelona 'Clasico' tickets

Football Spanish police arrest 10 over fake Barcelona 'Clasico' tickets

Spanish police announced the arrest of ten suspects Friday in a fake tickets scam that cost Barcelona football club 1.5 euros million ($1.7 million).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's 'Clasico' matches against rivals Real Madrid have long been hot-ticket events in the Spanish league calendar play

Barcelona's 'Clasico' matches against rivals Real Madrid have long been hot-ticket events in the Spanish league calendar

(AFP)

Spanish police announced the arrest of ten suspects Friday in a fake tickets scam that cost Barcelona football club 1.5 euros million ($1.7 million).

Fraudsters sold more than 2,800 fake tickets for a "Clasico" match between Barcelona and Real Madrid last May, at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

At least eight businesses were involved in the fraud, a statement from the Guardia Civil police said.

They got hold of Barcelona club supporters' QR (Quick Response) codes, a type of identifying bar code, to create the fake tickets and sell them at inflated prices, the statement said.

Barcelona suspended the accounts of the subscribers involved and 33 of them found to have used this practice in the past, had their subscription cancelled for good.

Officers carried out nine raids Friday, at offices and the homes of suspects, and more arrests were expected, police said.

Investigators would have to decide to what extent the businesses involved were knowingly engaged in the fraud before deciding whether to bring charges of "criminal organisation".

Barcelona called for an end to fraud by "organised mafia" and businesses, in a statement posted on its website Friday.

Barcelona's 'Clasico' matches against rivals Real Madrid have long been hot-ticket events in the Spanish league calendar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet

Football

Super Eagles
Gernot Rohr wants revenge against South Africa in 2019 AFCON qualifier
Ademola Lookman
Super Eagles boss Rohr admits interest in Everton forward Lookman
Gianni Infantino stepped back from adopting plans for a new Club World Cup and global Nations League as the FIFA Council met in Kigali
Football FIFA put plans for lucrative new Club World Cup, Nations League on hold
Mancheter City manager Pep Guardiola has told players in his star-studded squad they cannot expect to play in every game
Football Guardiola has no time for sulkers
X
Advertisement