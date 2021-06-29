Spanish club Almeria want £26m for Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq

Almeria signed Sadiq in the summer transfer window of 2020 for €5m and the Spanish second-tier side are looking to make a significant profit following his impressive season.

The 24-year-old was the stand-out performer for Almeria last season with 28 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

The striker’s performance in the 2020/2021 season has drawn interest from a slew of clubs, and Almeria will demand £26m to sell the Nigerian.

The striker has a £51.6m release clause in his contract, but according to reports, Almeria are willing to lower the price.

Sadiq started the 2020-21 season at Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, which saw him score six goals in ten games.

But in October 2020, the former AS Roma player linked up with Almeria, and he continued his goal-scoring exploits finding the back of the net 20 times in the league.