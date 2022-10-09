Spalletti reveals why Osimhen did not feature in Napoli's victory over Cremonese

Osimhen was missing yet again as Napoli extended their lead at the top of the Serie A table with a 4-1 win over Cremonese at Giovanni Zini Stadium.

The Neapolitans turned on the screw in Osimhen's absence as goals from Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano, and Matthias Oliviera made Cyriel Dessers' equaliser a mere equaliser.

Osimhen has not played for Napoli since picking up a hamstring injury in Napoli's 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

The Super Eagles star, however, has resumed training and was expected to make his return this weekend. But surprisingly, he was left out of the Neapolitans' squad.

Spalletti has now explained that he had to leave Osimhen because the Nigerian international still lacks match fitness.

"We can't risk Victor Osimhen," Spalletti said. We want to have him back, but he needs to be in top condition.

He needs more time training at a high intensity," Spalletti concluded.

It remains to be seen if Osimhen will be fit for Napoli's Champions League clash against Ajax on Wednesday. However, the former Lille man has his work cut out if he wants to regain his spot in the starting lineup.

Napoli's attackers, Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone, have flourished well in his absence. The two players, along with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have been more than able replacements for Osimhen.