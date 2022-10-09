Spalletti reveals why Osimhen did not feature in Napoli's victory over Cremonese

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international was missing again as the Neapolitans continued their winning record without him.

Victor Osimhen missed Napoli's win against Cremonese
Victor Osimhen missed Napoli's win against Cremonese

Luciano Spalletti has explained why he did not include Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in the Napoli squad that thrashed Cremonese on Sunday.

Read Also

Osimhen was missing yet again as Napoli extended their lead at the top of the Serie A table with a 4-1 win over Cremonese at Giovanni Zini Stadium.

The Neapolitans turned on the screw in Osimhen's absence as goals from Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Lozano, and Matthias Oliviera made Cyriel Dessers' equaliser a mere equaliser.

Osimhen has not played for Napoli since picking up a hamstring injury in Napoli's 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

The Super Eagles star, however, has resumed training and was expected to make his return this weekend. But surprisingly, he was left out of the Neapolitans' squad.

Spalletti has now explained that he had to leave Osimhen because the Nigerian international still lacks match fitness.

"We can't risk Victor Osimhen," Spalletti said. We want to have him back, but he needs to be in top condition.

He needs more time training at a high intensity," Spalletti concluded.

It remains to be seen if Osimhen will be fit for Napoli's Champions League clash against Ajax on Wednesday. However, the former Lille man has his work cut out if he wants to regain his spot in the starting lineup.

Napoli's attackers, Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone, have flourished well in his absence. The two players, along with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, have been more than able replacements for Osimhen.

The Neapolitans have won all of their games in Osimhen's absence and will hope to continue in the same vein against Ajax on Wednesday.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

'The players do the opposite of what I ask'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's win as he rules out Dybala for the year

'The players do the opposite of what I ask'- Mourinho reacts to Roma's win as he rules out Dybala for the year

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

Iwobidinho! - Alex Iwobi scores a stunner as Everton push Manchester United tight

Iwobidinho! - Alex Iwobi scores a stunner as Everton push Manchester United tight

Umar Sadiq spotted in the stands as Real Sociedad sink Yellow Submarine

Umar Sadiq spotted in the stands as Real Sociedad sink Yellow Submarine

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

John Obi Mikel and Jose Mourinho

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot