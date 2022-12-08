ADVERTISEMENT

Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

The effects of Morocco's historic win over Spain in the 2022 World Cup continue to unfold as Spain have decided to part ways with manager Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique led Spain to the Euros Semifinal and UNL final (MB Media Solutions)
In a statement coming just two days after Spain got dumped out of the World Cup by the brilliant Atlas Lions of Morocco, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced that Luis Enrique will no longer continue as manager of the Spanish national team.

The RFEF stated that they wished Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects and also said that the former Barcelona midfielder and Head coach had earned the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and the Federation.

Luck is something that Luis Enrique sorely lacked in the end as Spain's manager, as his fate was sealed following a 3-0 loss on penalties to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This was Spain's second consecutive loss on penalties in the round of 16 at the World Cup after exiting the 2018 edition in Russia at the same stage. A feat which also cost the manager at the time Fernando Hierro his job

Even before the World Cup exit, Luis Enrique had already come under criticism for his squad selection and tactics, with many experienced Spanish players like Sergio Ramos, David De Gea, Dani Parejo, Sergio Canales, and Iago Aspas being jettisoned for a younger crop of players.

Luis Enrique's odd choices and stubbornness about them meant he was doomed to succeed with his preferences, but a round of 16 exit after finishing second in the group stage behind Japan is as far from success as the RFEF could have hoped for.

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, Luis Enrique had also led Spain beyond the second round of a tournament for the first time since their 2012 UEFA European Championship win.

He led them to the 2021 Euros semifinals, where they were defeated on penalties by eventual winners Italy. He also led Spain to the final of the 2022 UEFA Nations League, where they lost to a contentious French goal.

There is no shortage of desire for the job of coaching a nation with so many talented prospects and many managers were immediately linked to the role including former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, but Spain have decided to go with the Spanish national under-21 team manager, Luis de la Fuente as Luis Enrique's replacement.

