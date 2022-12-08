Spain sack Luis Enrique after World Cup exit

The RFEF stated that they wished Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects and also said that the former Barcelona midfielder and Head coach had earned the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and the Federation.

Why Luis Enrique is getting fired

Luck is something that Luis Enrique sorely lacked in the end as Spain's manager, as his fate was sealed following a 3-0 loss on penalties to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This was Spain's second consecutive loss on penalties in the round of 16 at the World Cup after exiting the 2018 edition in Russia at the same stage. A feat which also cost the manager at the time Fernando Hierro his job

Even before the World Cup exit, Luis Enrique had already come under criticism for his squad selection and tactics, with many experienced Spanish players like Sergio Ramos, David De Gea, Dani Parejo, Sergio Canales, and Iago Aspas being jettisoned for a younger crop of players.

Luis Enrique's odd choices and stubbornness about them meant he was doomed to succeed with his preferences, but a round of 16 exit after finishing second in the group stage behind Japan is as far from success as the RFEF could have hoped for.

Luis Enrique's highlights with Spain

Prior to the 2022 World Cup, Luis Enrique had also led Spain beyond the second round of a tournament for the first time since their 2012 UEFA European Championship win.

He led them to the 2021 Euros semifinals, where they were defeated on penalties by eventual winners Italy. He also led Spain to the final of the 2022 UEFA Nations League, where they lost to a contentious French goal.

Managers in the running to be Spain's next coach