Spain draw Germany in World Cup Group of Death

Damola Ogungbe
Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in their last meeting in the UEFA Nations League

Spain will face Germany in Group E of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Eibner)
Spain and Germany have been drawn together in Group E for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Spain, winners of the 2010 edition will face 2014 winners Germany for their second group game at the 2022 World Cup finals in the acclaimed Group of Death.

Asia's most-successful country, Japan, were also drawn in Group E with the final spot in the Group is to be decided between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Costa Rica and New Zealand will play the second Intercontinental Playoff in June to determine the last members of Group E.

Spain and Germany will meet on Sunday, November 22, 2022, with Germany playing Japan on Matchday 1 while Spain faces either Costa Rica or New Zealand for their first match.

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Spain and Germany have met 25 times in all competitions with the Germans having a slight edge with 9 wins against Spain's 8 wins while both countries have played 8 draws.

Spain and Germany met at the 1966, 1982, 1994 and 2010 World Cups (MAGO/Eibner)
However, the Spanish side have scored 31 goals against Germany's 30 goals. The last time both countries met, Spain walloped Germany 6-0 in a UEFA Nations League Group A match.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in the match against Germany with Alvaro Morata, Rodri, and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the remaining goals.

