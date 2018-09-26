Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Southgate set for new ?3 million England contract -- reports

Football Southgate set for new ?3 million England contract -- reports

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to sign an improved contract that will pay him around ?3 million ($3.9 million) over the next four years, according to reports on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England boss Gareth Southgate is set to sign a new contract play

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to sign a new contract

(AFP)

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to sign an improved contract that will pay him around ?3 million ($3.9 million) over the next four years, according to reports on Wednesday.

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia earlier this year, but he was coy about his long-term plans when asked at the start of this season.

It was claimed Southgate might have been unsettled by the amount of scrutiny the England boss receives, leading to suggestions he might walk away when his present deal expired.

But now the 48-year-old, who was already under contract until Euro 2020, seems certain to remain in charge through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Southgate's new deal will be rubber-stamped at a Football Association's board meeting on Thursday.

Southgate and the FA have been discussing improving the terms of his contract following England's unexpected run to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

The former Middlesbrough boss was said not to be demanding a big pay rise.

But he was aware that former England bosses Fabio Capello, Sven-Goran Eriksson and even his predecessor Sam Allardyce all earned higher salaries.

Having taken the England job after Allardyce's ignominious exit in September 2016, Southgate did enough to earn a permanent contract up until Euro 2020 by leading his country through the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Their run to the last four completely changed the perception of the national team at a time when fans had grown frustrated by decades of failure in major tournament.

While Southgate was unable to lead England to their first title since the 1966 World Cup, their semi-final loss to Croatia didn't spoil the positive mood around his squad.

Once the deal is signed, former England defender Southgate can concentrate on the Nations League fixtures, with trips to Croatia and Spain next on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Dan Ashworth is reportedly leaving the FA after six years to become Brighton's technical director.

The 47-year-old has held the same role with the national governing body since 2012.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Leverkusen took the lead out of the blue after half-time, an unmarked Kevin Volland (pictured April 2018) turning in Dominik Kohr's header at a corner
Football Volland double gives Leverkusen victory
Watch this! Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks on as Leganes defender Raul Garcia clears the ball
Football Pique mistake helps lowly Leganes shock Barcelona
Moussa Dembele had the beating of the Dijon defence on Wednesday scoring twice for Lyon in the first 20 minutes
Football Dembele scores twice to help propel Lyon to second place
Argentinian forward Angel Correa has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid to 2024
Football Correa renews contract with Atletico
X
Advertisement