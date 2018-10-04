Pulse.ng logo
Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract

Gareth Southgate has been rewarded for guiding England to this year's World Cup semi-finals with a new contract, the Football Association (FA) announced on Thursday.

The 48-year-old's new deal will see him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and see his pay rise to a reported ?3million ($3.9million) per year.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments," said Southgate, whose previous deal was due to expire after the Euro 2020 finals.

"The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honour. Experiencing at first hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come."

Southgate, who ultimately saw England beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, said he was fortunate to have a great back-up team -- his assistant Steve Holland was also awarded a new contract, and the players performing on the pitch.

"I must acknowledge the hard work and commitment of my staff and the players over the last two years," said Southgate.

"I have learned a great deal from them and their passion and professionalism in representing England has been an inspiration to my own work."

FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn said Southgate, who replaced Sam Allardyce after he left under a cloud only 67 days into the role in 2016, had restored genuine optimism in England's ability to be a viable contender for trophies.

"Securing Gareth on a longer-term contract was always a priority for us," said Glenn.

"He has performed remarkably well and has given everyone the belief that England can compete on a world stage again."

