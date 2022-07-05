Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is close to sealing a Premier League move but Rangers want ₦4.9 billion

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star is set to end his three-year stay at the Ibrox, with a move to the Premier League in sight.

Joe Aribo is close to sealing a move to Southampton.
Joe Aribo is close to sealing a move to Southampton.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is set for a move to the Premier League, but Rangers will demand a fee of £10m (₦4.9b) to release him.

Aribo is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, but Southampton are currently in the pole position to sign the 25-year-old midfielder.

According to The Athletic, The Saints are currently in talks with Rangers over the transfer of Aribo. It is reported that the Nigerian is keen on the move and will sign a four-year deal with the club.

However, Rangers will only let Aribo leave if Southampton pay his release clause of £10m. Aribo is one of Rangers' most valuable players after joining them from Charlton in the summer of 2019.

Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto) (2) Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international was an instant hit at Ibrox Stadium, winning the club's young player and goal of the season in his first year.

He continued in the same vein in the second season, helping the Gers win their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Joe Aribo has been a key player for Rangers since he arrived in 2019
Joe Aribo has been a key player for Rangers since he arrived in 2019 Pulse Nigeria

Aribo's profile reached new heights in the just-concluded campaign after helping Rangers reach the Europa League final, while he also played a part in their Scottish Cup success.

Although the Super Eagles midfielder recently stated that he would like to stay with the club, it appears the lure of the Premier League is too hard to resist.

Aribo's current contract with Rangers expires in 2023.

Joba Ogunwale

