Super Eagles star Joe Aribo is close to sealing a Premier League move but Rangers want ₦4.9 billion

Aribo is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, but Southampton are currently in the pole position to sign the 25-year-old midfielder.

According to The Athletic, The Saints are currently in talks with Rangers over the transfer of Aribo. It is reported that the Nigerian is keen on the move and will sign a four-year deal with the club.

Rangers are resigned to losing Aribo but want his release clause paid

However, Rangers will only let Aribo leave if Southampton pay his release clause of £10m. Aribo is one of Rangers' most valuable players after joining them from Charlton in the summer of 2019.

ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest to start transfer war with Aston Villa for Joe Aribo

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international was an instant hit at Ibrox Stadium, winning the club's young player and goal of the season in his first year.

Aribo's rise

He continued in the same vein in the second season, helping the Gers win their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Pulse Nigeria

Aribo's profile reached new heights in the just-concluded campaign after helping Rangers reach the Europa League final, while he also played a part in their Scottish Cup success.

Although the Super Eagles midfielder recently stated that he would like to stay with the club, it appears the lure of the Premier League is too hard to resist.