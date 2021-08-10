RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Southampton bolster attack with Armstrong

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

English striker Adam Armstrong joined Southampton from Blackburn on Tuesday

English striker Adam Armstrong joined Southampton from Blackburn on Tuesday Creator: Lindsey PARNABY
English striker Adam Armstrong joined Southampton from Blackburn on Tuesday Creator: Lindsey PARNABY

Southampton completed the signing of striker Adam Armstrong from Blackburn on a four-year deal for a reported £15 million on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Armstrong's arrival helps fill the void left by the departure of last season's top goalscorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa earlier this month.

"It's unbelievable to be here - such a massive club with a great fanbase and it's just something that I'm really looking forward to," said the 24-year-old, who scored 28 goals in the Championship last season.

"I thought it was perfect as my next step. I wanted to get back to the Premier League from what I've done for Blackburn, so I'm over the moon."

Saints also announced the signing of Chelsea attacker Armando Broja on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old signed a five-year contract with the European champions in July after impressing on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season.

"Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us."

Southampton begin their Premier League campaign away to Everton on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Southampton bolster attack with Armstrong

Tuchel tight-lipped as Rudiger welcomes addition of 'beast' Lukaku

French defender Raphael Varane has had his medicals ahead of Man United move

Messi arrives in Paris to complete PSG move

Money no obstacle for PSG as they reunite Messi with Neymar

5 young Nigerian players to look out for as the European football season begins on DStv and GOtv

Difficult to see Messi in another club's colours, says Iniesta

Former FIFA chief Blatter faces third meeting with Swiss prosecutor

Barcelona left to say thanks for the memories as Messi heads for Paris