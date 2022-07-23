WAFCON 2022

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Bayana Bayana now join Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only winners of the women's crown.

South Africa have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.

Going into Saturday's final, South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.

They were also the only team at the 2022 edition to have won all their games prior the final.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

