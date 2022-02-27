Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves

West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves Creator: Ian Kington
West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves Creator: Ian Kington

Tomas Soucek scored the only goal as West Ham beat Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to lift themselves to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

David Moyes' side, who had drawn their previous two matches, climbed above Arsenal thanks to Soucek's 59th-minute goal on his 27th birthday at the London Stadium.

Just seven points separate Manchester United from eighth-placed Wolves, who are still in the hunt for a place in next season's Champions League despite their defeat.

Moyes said before the game that he would like more goals from Michail Antonio and Soucek.

Striker Antonio has not found the net since New Year's Day while Soucek, who struck 10 goals from midfield last season, had been stuck on just three this term.

The two combined for the only goal of the match just before the hour mark, with Czech international Soucek in the right place at the right time to prod Antonio's cross past Jose Sa.

West Ham now have 45 points, the same number as Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

The Hammers have not finished in the top four of the English top flight since the 1985/86 season, when they were third under manager John Lyall.

