Sonia Haziraj picks Nigeria as France's biggest threat in their World Cup group

Nigeria will take on France in the opening Group C match of the FIFA U20 World Cup. The two sides will clash in the early hours of Friday morning, and Haziraj is wary of Christopher Danjuma's girls.

Sonia Haziraj is extremely wary of The Super Falconets

Speaking on France's group opponents, Haziraj revealed she has massive respect for the Super Falconets because of the quality they possess.

"I'm extremely wary of Nigeria," Haziraj said on FIFA's website.

"I have massive respect for the African game and Nigeria have a number of players who possess real quality.

"The Nigerians always get out of their group at the youth tournaments. I've watched them and they're a well-drilled, hard-working side.

"They have great pace and are very athletic, and we'll have to be ready to match them in that respect," she said.

The French tactician also believes the United States, who are also one of the favourites, are similar to Nigeria's Super Falconets.

"When I look at the teams we faced in the Sud Ladies Cup, I can see parallels with the sides we'll come up against in Costa Rica, Haziraj continued.

"USA, with their pace and direct attacking play, are similar to Nigeria, whilst the Netherlands are very much like the Canadians in that they're really disciplined, athletic and afford you very little in the way of space," she added.

Danjuma confident in Nigeria's chances despite lack of preparations

France already have the experience of facing a West African side after beating Ghana in their tune-up game for the tournament.

Nigeria, meanwhile, failed to play any preparatory match ahead of their first group game. Still, the Super Falconets boss Christopher Danjuma believes his ladies are ready to fly the nation's flag high.

"The World Cup is always an interesting experience for the coaches and the players, and I am sure it is the same for other professionals who get to be involved.

"We took a long route to get here, having to play four different teams in the qualifying series. I can tell you that we are prepared to make Nigeria and Africa proud.

The Super Falconets qualified for the competition after beating The Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Senegal in the qualifying series.