Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Some care more than others about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho

Football Some care more than others about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho

Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his misfiring squad are hurting more than others as speculation mounts over whether the Portuguese coach's time in charge at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his players are hurting more than others after recent defeats play

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his players are hurting more than others after recent defeats

(AFP)

Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his misfiring squad are hurting more than others as speculation mounts over whether the Portuguese coach's time in charge at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

A third defeat in seven Premier League games at West Ham on Saturday saw United already fall nine points adrift of leaders and fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Valencia, Mourinho insisted he doesn't fear for his job but refused to state whether he had met with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the past few days.

Mourinho also defended his players from accusations of not trying hard enough, but believes some are taking a slump in form more to heart than others.

"I think that some care more than others," said Mourinho.

"After 20 years of football, I'm still the kid I was. I'm still naive, but I still don't believe that a player is not honest.

"Until somebody that was a big professional player says 'I was a dishonest player', I will always believe the players are honest players and want to give their best."

Mourinho also laughed off speculation he has been contacted by former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, the favourite to replace him in the Old Trafford hot seat if Mourinho is dismissed.

A report in The Sun newspaper on Monday claimed Zidane had phoned Mourinho to reassure him the Frenchman isn't plotting to take his job.

When asked about the story, Mourinho turned the tables on the journalist who wrote the story by telling reporters to ask him whether the story was true and joked his phone had been bugged.

Zidane resigned as Madrid coach in June after leading the Spanish giants to three consecutive Champions League titles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Football

"I want to go home," said China's Italian head coach Marcello Lippi.
Football "I want to go home," says China's veteran Italian coach Lippi
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training following a knee injury
Football Kevin De Bruyne back in training for Manchester City
"We have to make sure Juventus remain top of world football," said president Andrea Agnelli.
Football Juventus president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta's exit
Luke Shaw acknowledges the fans after Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League defeat to West Ham
Football Luke Shaw blasts 'horrendous' Man United display
X
Advertisement