Delay is deadly - Campbell fires contract warning to Arsenal as Liverpool sniff around Saka

Saka has been influential for Mikel Arteta's side this season, being the standout performer in a youth-led Gunners revolution alongside Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard. The England international has registered five goals and four assists in the league this season after 19 matches.

Liverpool amongst suitors for Saka

Despite Saka having two-and-a-half years left on his current contract, Campbell believes the time is right to approach the 20-year-old with fresh terms to wade off potential suitors.

POOL

"When you get young players who just come out and do really, really well, you’ve got to protect them, you’ve got to secure them. They’re the lifeblood for the fans, for their country, England, and especially Arsenal," Campbell said during an interview session on talkSPORT.

"You can’t allow top, top players to run their contracts down and move on because you’re taking too long. It’s happened before but that was all about big, big money, it took a long time to secure their contracts – why?

Saka could be worth more in 6 months

Campbell believes that offering Saka new terms now could save the Gunners from paying more later if the England international continues to improve and is subsequently worth more in the nearest future.

Getty Images

"When a club takes so long to secure the future of a player, if you wait too long, they’re going to get offers from other teams around. Sometimes you can agree a price but if you wait six months [to get the deal signed] the price might now be different, it could be more," Campbell explained.

"So you’re thinking, why didn’t you secure that price six months ago, when you would have paid less money, secured the player and everyone would be happy, instead of trying to drag it out and trying to be clever with negotiations?"