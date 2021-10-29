RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Australia last played a home game in October 2019

Australia last played a home game in October 2019 Creator: SAEED KHAN
Australia last played a home game in October 2019 Creator: SAEED KHAN

Australia will play their first match on home soil in 763 days after next month's World Cup qualifying clash with Saudi Arabia was Friday confirmed for Sydney.

Recommended articles

The Socceroos last played in front of their fans against Nepal in Canberra in October 2019 before being forced overseas when Australia's borders slammed shut because of the coronavirus.

It has seen them play 11 of their 12 qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar abroad, although it hasn't hurt their form.

They clocked 11 wins in a row -- a new record in the same World Cup qualifying campaign -- before Japan ended the run this month with a 2-1 triumph in Saitama.

Australia's strict coronavirus rules have begun easing and coach Graham Arnold said the 20,000-plus fans expected for the game between the top two in Group B would give the team new energy.

"I believe that playing in front of home fans at a beautiful stadium and on a great pitch will help us," he said.

"Fans can provide energy to players and teams, and after having been away from Australia for so long, I expect that our players will harness and utilise the support that will be in Western Sydney Stadium on November 11."

Japan's win blew Group B of Asian qualifying wide open in the battle for the two automatic spots for Qatar.

Saudi Arabia are in control with four wins from four and top on 12 points, with Australia second on nine. Japan and Oman are three points further adrift.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Socceroos to play first home match in more than two years

Old heads taking Milan back to the top

Old heads taking Milan back to the top

Pressure mounts on Man Utd stars to prove their worth

Pressure mounts on Man Utd stars to prove their worth

Solskjaer fights for Man Utd job as top three flex muscles

Solskjaer fights for Man Utd job as top three flex muscles

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Atletico pinned back by Levante after conceding two penalties, Real Sociedad win again

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Insigne penalty double takes Napoli back to Serie A peak

Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney reveal Premier League goal for Wrexham

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney reveal Premier League goal for Wrexham

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)