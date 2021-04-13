We've rarely heard from Odion Ighalo since he ended his stint at Manchester United and moved to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Shabab.

However, he recently had an interview with a Sky Sports correspondent where he discussed a range of topics, including snubbing Jose Mourinho and Tottenham, his time at Manchester United and why he left the Premier League giants in January.

These are five things he said.

1. Snubbing Mourinho and Tottenham

Odion Ighalo says he snubbed Tottenham to play for Manchester United AFP

Ighalo said he turned down an offer to play for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham because he wanted to play for his childhood club Manchester United.

"That was close - my agent called me and told me they had offered to match whatever I was earning but once I heard Manchester United were interested, there was no turning back," he said.

"I couldn't think about anything else other than making the Manchester United deal work. I was going to have to take a pay cut but I didn't care, I just wanted the deal to happen."

2. Playing for Manchester United

Ighalo spent one year at Manchester United on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

"Absolutely everything! Just waking up every morning and going into training at Carrington was a thing of joy," he said.

"Meeting the lads, laughing, talking, going inside the dressing room for training and games... every moment is one I am going to cherish.

"But probably the greatest moment was when I scored my first goal at Old Trafford in front of the fans.

"Playing for the club, scoring my first goal, and scoring at Old Trafford - all my dreams have come true.

"I used to pay money to watch Manchester United on TV and I still sometimes sit down and just watch my goals and some of the videos from the dressing room and all the laughing. It just keeps me going and always makes me happy."

3. Why he left Manchester United

Odion Ighalo now plays his football in Saudi Arabia with Al Shabab (Twitter/Al Shabab) Twitter

Ighalo said he left Manchester United because he was tired of not playing regularly.

"There wasn't much possibility because I wanted more playing time. At my age, I want to play and not just sit on the bench and not have any minutes," he said.

"I didn't just want to be there picking up a salary - I wanted to be involved so I said to my agent that if an offer comes in, I will look at it and see what's best for me, which is what I did."

4. Turned down Premier League clubs to go to Suadi Arabia

The 31-year-old striker revealed that he turned down other Premier League clubs when he left Manchester United.

"Yeah, there was the possibility of West Ham and West Brom to stay in the Premier League, which I thought about," he said.

"But after being at Manchester United, the biggest club in England if not the world, what else could I possibly do in the Premier League?

"I had good offers to stay in England, but I just didn't think I could stay after achieving my dream of playing for the club I had supported since I was young.

"I came all the way from China because it was Manchester United when I had already rejected other offers because United has always been my dream."

5. On Paul Pogba

Ighalo said good things about Paul Pogba and why Manchester United must do all they can to keep him.

"Manchester United have the opportunity to keep him on a new, longer deal, they should because he is so influential," he said.

"Sometimes he doesn't have the best of games but that's normal, you can't be 100% in every game but when he turns up, like he did yesterday against Tottenham, he is exceptional."