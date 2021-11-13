RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Dean Smith is set to take charge at Norwich

Dean Smith is set to take charge at Norwich Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Dean Smith is set to take charge at Norwich Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Premier League strugglers Norwich are set to hire former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new manager, according to reports on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Norwich have reportedly offered Smith thee chance to succeed Daniel Farke, who was sacked on November 6 with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Smith was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, but he looks to have won the race to take over at Carrow Road.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was believed to be Norwich's initial top candidate, but the ex-England star pulled out of the running once Smith emerged as a rival for the job. 

Smith is expected to make his decision over the weekend, with the 50-year-old understood to be keen on a quick return to management.

Farke's spell as Norwich boss ended on the day he led them to their first league win this season, a 2-1 success against Brentford.

The German had overseen Norwich's promotion from the Championship last season, but struggled to lift them away from the Premier League relegation zone despite a host of new signings.

Smith is expected to bring his Villa assistant Craig Shakespeare with him to Norwich.

Norwich's next Premier League game is at home to Southampton on November 20.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup berth

Southgate to rotate team as England eye World Cup berth

Southgate downplays contract extension, focused on World Cup qualification

Southgate downplays contract extension, focused on World Cup qualification

He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

He is a disgrace to United - Keane slams Maguire in 5-0 England victory

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Berbatov backs Rodgers for United job, says Solskjaer's sack is inevitable

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Trending

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

Liberia vs Nigeria: Super Eagles are 'happy and ready', say Osimhen, Musa and Ndidi

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate