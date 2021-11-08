RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Smith Rowe called up for England World Cup qualifiers

Emile Smith Rowe has impressed for Arsenal this season

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe on Monday received his first senior England call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Smith Rowe had been scheduled to join up with England's Under-21s, but instead met up with Gareth Southgate's senior squad at St George's Park.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season, appearing in all their Premier League games and scoring in his third successive top-flight match in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Watford.

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea's Mason Mount did not report for England duty due to various fitness issues.

England play Albania at Wembley on Friday before travelling for their match against San Marino, which takes place three days later.

Southgate's are in pole position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, three points clear of closest Group I rivals Poland with two games to play.

Four points from their final two qualifiers will guarantee qualification.

