RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager

Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Tottenham suffered one of the most embarrassing results in their history as Antonio Conte's men were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Spurs will now likely have to beat Rennes at home in their final group game to avoid crashing out of Europe's third-tier competition.

And they can no longer catch Rennes at the top of the group meaning they would progress to the last 32, while the group winners are parachuted into the last 16.

Harry Kane started as one of just two players to be retained by Conte from Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds in the Premier League, which had appeared to launch Conte's reign.

However, the Italian was given an early lesson into the strength of his squad with an embarrassing night in Maribor against a club founded just nine years ago.

Tomi Horvat put the hosts into a shock lead before Ryan Sessegnon's red card left Tottenham a man down for the final hour.

Kane restored parity 18 minutes from time, but even the introduction of five first-team regulars off the bench in the second half could not prevent Amadej Marosa's stunning stoppage time winner.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Almeria manager Rubi praises Umar Sadiq's growth

Almeria manager Rubi praises Umar Sadiq's growth

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Manchester United star Donny Van De Beek and partner Esteele Bergkamp reveal their baby's gender [Photos]

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Eric Abidal begs wife and God for forgiveness

Abidal